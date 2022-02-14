He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 2 is set to premiere worldwide on Netflix on March 3rd. Mattel has provided a new sneak peek at the upcoming season with the release of a brand-new trailer, key art, and casting news.

The newest iteration of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is a computer-animated science fiction fantasy featuring familiar characters that many generations of fans have grown to love. It follows an amnesiac Prince Adam who, due to the antics of his corrupt uncle, has been separated from his father, King Randor. After becoming a member of the Tiger Tribe, the prince discovers a magical shape-shifting sword that transforms him into the superhuman He-Man. After his transformation, he and his allies must fight against the evil Skeletor and his minions.

In Season 2, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe must keep the Power of the Grayskull out of the clutches of Skeletor and his hypnotized army of soldiers by relocating Castle Grayskull to the safety of the sky kingdom of Avion. While He-Man learns what it means to lead, King Randor must rally a secret rebellion against Skeletor who now has his sights on his next prize.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Masters of the Universe' Movie Casts 'West Side Story's Kyle Allen as He-Man

The show features the talented voice cast of Yuri Lowenthal as He-Man/Adam/Tuvar; Stephen Fry as Man-E-Faces; David Kaye as Cringer/Battle Cat; Grey Griffin as Evelyn/Evil-Lyn; Antony Del Rio as Duncan/Man-at-Arms; Kimberly Brooks as Teela/Eldress/Sorceress; Trevor Devall as R’Qazz/Beast Man; Judy Alice Lee as Krass/Ram Ma’am; Roger Craig Smith as Kronis/Trap-Jaw/General Dolos; Fred Tatasciore as King Randor/Baddrah; Ben Diskin as Skeletor/Prince Keldor; Tom Kenny as Ork-0/RK Units; Max Mitchell as Kitty; Max Stubington as Young Adam; Zeno Robinson as Stratos; Dee Bradley Baker as Webstor; and Bobcat Goldthwait as Gary the Dragonfly.

Fry, Robinson, Baker, and Goldthwait are the newest actors to join the cast for Season 2.

Writers for the series include Bryan Q. Miller, Peter Binswanger, Amanda Deibert, and Lila Scott. Executive producers for the show are Rob David, Frederic Soulie, Adam Bonnett, and Christopher Keenan, all of whom have worked on Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Jeff Matsuda serves as co-executive producer. Susan Corbin serves as producer, with Miller as the story editor.

Mattel’s original Masters of the Universe children’s cartoon premiered in 1981 and remained on air for seven years. The story throughout the series revolved around the main protagonist He-Man and his quarrels with the main antagonist Skeletor on the planet of Eternia. It engaged its audience with its mix of science fiction and medieval fantasy elements. Following its success, it spawned several action figures, comic books, and video games as well as a spin-off series called She-Ra.

Look forward to revisiting Netflix’s adaptation once more this March.

Until then, check out the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 2 trailer below:

'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' Season 2 Release Date Announced By the power of Grayskull... we - have - a - release - date!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email