Iron Studios is among the many booths set up at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and is displaying several of their new statues and figures. These statues are from franchises found all across the realm of pop culture, with one of the figures revealed today is a statue for the Master of the Universe himself, He-Man.

While attendees at SDCC are able to see the new statue in person, all of us at home can see the image for the He-Man 1/10 scale Deluxe Art statue of He-Man in a post made to the official Twitter page of Iron Studios. The new statue's depiction of the beloved hero is captured so well that you can almost hear him saying that he has the power as He-Man stands proud, holding his Power Sword high in the air. Holding his sword aloft, He-Man stands in front of a greenish skull entrance that leads into Castle Grayskull, the source of universal power found in the land of Eternia.

This new statue is just one piece of He-Man content that is being shown off at SDCC, with a brand-new trailer for the third season of He-Man And The Masters of The Universe being revealed just a few days ago. These also join the upcoming Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revolution produced by Kevin Smith which is set to be a follow-up to fellow Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revelations that ran for two parts on the streaming service in 2021. Also at SDCC is a collection of collectible items for Masters of the Universe: Revelations including new posters and the soundtrack for the series, all being produced by Mondo and are on display at their booth (#5137).

X-Men wasn't the only property getting love from Iron Studios during SDCC though. Other figures being shown off at Booth #100 include the likes of the X-Men figures that include Rogue, Magneto, Wolverine, and Apocalypse; Thor and Mighty Thor; Yondu and Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as the legendary Stan Lee himself were all showcased at the event as part of their Marvel line of figures.

Iron Studios' new prototypes are on display at SDCC and you can check out photos of the new statues down below. The company's official Twitter also has many other photos of various other figures from the event up for those at home.

