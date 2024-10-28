Terror is taking over in Collider's exclusive new sneak peek of the upcoming horror feature, He Never Left. Presented by Epic Pictures’ genre label, Dread, the production is set for a limited theatrical release beginning on November 1 before it slashes onto demand for rental or purchase on November 5. If you’re a fan of classic slasher flicks that add a touch of serial killer-based horror to them, you’re in for a treat as He Never Left blends the two seamlessly. The movie centers on a federal fugitive and his girlfriend who, while lying low at a hotel, hear some rather troubling sounds coming from the room next door. Unsure of what to do — after all, calling the police would result in the fugitive’s capture — the couple minds their own business only to have their lives swept up by a notorious serial killer known only as Pale Face.

In our exclusive sneak peek, audiences will watch one of the edge-of-your-seat moments from the Dread production when one of the characters finds herself all alone with the killer who many thought was gone for good. After the power is cut off, she’s forced to fumble around in the dark, cautiously keeping an eye out for any sign that another person is lurking in the shadows. Clutching onto her baseball bat, the woman has no idea that a masked maniac is standing in the doorway just behind her until it’s too late.

Already a hit among the other entries at horror film festivals across the country, the movie has celebrated screenings and wins at events including A Night of Horror, Days of The Dead, Desertscape Film Festival, Los Angeles Crime and Horror Film Festival, Utah Film Festival, and more. In a statement to celebrate the film’s imminent arrival, co-writer and producer, Michael Ballif promised horror fans that the project would sail beyond their greatest expectations and give them something completely new.

"As fans of the slasher genre, we wanted to create something that feels both familiar and nostalgic, yet refreshing and different. I'm thrilled for audiences to experience the ride we've crafted in He Never Left.”

Who Is Behind ‘He Never Left’?

The production was co-penned and directed by James Morris, who also stars in the feature. Joining Morris in front of the camera is a lineup of talent that includes co-scribe Colin Cunningham (Falling Skies), Jessica Staples (The Deceiver), Sean Hunter (Soulless), Charla Bocchicchio (The Chosen), David E. McMahon (The Inspectors), Jake Watters (Saints & Soldiers) and Will McAllister (Worst Prom Ever).

You can check out the exclusive sneak peek for He Never Left above.