The Big Picture He Went That Way is a true-crime thriller starring Jacob Elordi as a 19-year-old serial killer picked up by a celebrity animal handler played by Zachary Quinto.

The film is based on the true story of a celebrity animal trainer, Dave Pitts, who was the only survivor of the serial killer Larry Ranes in the 1960s.

Jacob Elordi's star power continues to rise as he takes on more high-profile roles, including replacing Andrew Garfield in Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein.

Today, two of the biggest draws for audiences are Jacob Elordi and the true-crime genre. He Went That Way has both and will be bringing the pair of offering to VOD. Based on a true story, the thriller will be available on all platforms on January 12. He Went That Way stars Elordi as Bobby, a 19-year-old serial killer. While hitching in 1964, Bobby gets picked up by Jim (Zachary Quinto), a celebrity animal handler who is in the process of transporting his chimpanzee Spanky between gigs.

The movie will see the road trip grow more and more treacherous as the personalities of the two men clash and tensions rise. The film is based on the true story of Dave Pitts, a celebrity animal trainer and only survivor of serial killer Larry Ranes, who is suspected of killing as many as five people in the 1960s before getting caught. He Went that Way was directed by Jeffrey Darling in his directorial debut. Evan M. Wiener wrote the screenplay, adapting from Conrad Hilberry’s novel Luke Karamazov. It stars Elordi and Quinto alongside Patrick J. Adams.

As earlier noted, He Went That Way is only the latest true-crime thriller to intrigue audiences. In recent years, Boston Strangler, Love and Death, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and The Good Nurse have captured public attention. The aptly named Based on a True Story, which starred Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, took a comedic approach to deliver something new in the genre. With He Went That Day's release date fast approaching, fans of the genre will be excited for a new entry.

Jacob Elordi’s Star Power Is Only Growing

The actor first entered the scene starring in the trilogy of Netflix teen romance films in The Kissing Booth series. He then truly made a name for himself with his starring role in HBO’s popular series Euphoria. But Elordi wasn’t ready to stop there. In 2023, he starred in two more critically acclaimed films. First as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla. Then starred in Emerald Fennell’s highly anticipated sophomore film Saltburn. But even after all these titles under his belt, Elordi is continuing to pursue more high-profile roles from celebrated directors. Just recently it was reported the actor would be replacing Andrew Garfield as Frankenstein's Monster in Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein.

He Went That Way will be available on VOD on all platforms on January 12. Check out the film’s official trailer and synopsis below:

