The Big Picture Head Count explores the allure of urban legends with the Hisji, a vengeful entity that lurks in the shadows of suspense.

The Hisji allows viewers to dive into the enigmatic and enduring nature of urban legends.

Through captivating performances and dizzying cinematography, Head Count keeps you on your toes and immersed in chilling suspense.

We all know of a local urban legend that is revived with each generation as it is spookily told around a campfire with the utmost certainty of its existence. No one ever really seems to know of its origins, but they are always told with the creepiest of details — both mythically intangible and realistically uncanny. These idiosyncratic qualities of an urban legend are woven into the fabric of 2018's Head Count's mythological monster, as the stuff of nightmares comes alive and wreaks havoc on the characters in this film. Head Count's Hisji is the personification of urban legends themselves, just as elusive and enduring, promising to scare us with undulating suspense. Elle Callahan’s indie horror harnesses the mystery of an urban legend and channels it into a relatively simple plot that becomes spine-tingling in its execution, allowing us to relive the heydays of when we also fervently believed in our local myths' existence.

What Is 'Head Count' About?

Head Count opens up with a creepy poem scrawled upon a black screen:

"A Hisji is a vengeful thing

Five times its name you never sing

With skin pale white and eyes of green

It’s something you’ve already seen"

The film cuts to a close-up frame of the pale skin and stark green eyes of Evan (Isaac Jay), a college student on break who is about to embark on a trip to his estranged brother's, Peyton's (Cooper Rowe), remote trailer in Joshua Tree National Park. Awkward energy hangs between the two brothers, though Peyton does try to connect with Evan by embodying the role of their late parents. On a hike, they come across a group of college-aged friends, who immediately invite Evan to party with them at their rental home. Sparks fly between Evan and Zoe (Ashleigh Morghan) as he slowly gets used to the group dynamics and the wealth of relationships formed within the ratpack.

Following a typical night out by a campfire, the group share spooky stories that they dig out from a creepypasta-like website. When it is Evan's turn, he recites the aforementioned Hisji poem, which is titled "Hisji, Hisji, Hisji, Hisji, Hisji." After simply chanting the title, the group's fate is sealed, locking them into the chaos that is about to unfold. Strange occurrences continue to unravel their nerves over the following days, as their hiking plans and nights drinking turn awry by a mysterious presence. Tension ratchets up between the party-goers, and Evan is constantly reminded of his status as an outsider, yet when Peyton come to get him, he belligerently stays with the group.

'Head Count's Monster Is A Manifestation of Urban Legends

We only ever see the Hisji once throughout the film, but its true power is felt in everything before its reveal. Callahan's creature is not only the content of a fictitious urban legend, but is a manifestation of an urban legend itself. The Hisji can take the form of other people, usually ones the victims recognize, and its method of killing is by compelling its victims to commit suicide. As such, like urban legends, it is largely intangible, adapts into different forms and has unknown origins. The mystery shrouding the creature and its MO (modus operandi) is a reflection of how urban legends work in real life, making it the perfect symbol.

Subsequently, this accentuates the enigmatic atmosphere around the storyline, as the plot almost becomes a whodunit with the Hisji effortlessly impersonating other people. It is reminiscent of The Thing, a creature with a similar ability that also created an air of distrust and panic between its characters. Unable to put a face to the Hisji, Head Count's characters are constantly questioning if there is even another presence around or if their friends are just messing with their heads. The subtlety with which we find out that the Hisji is present makes the scenes even more disorienting, as it truly blends in. This elusive mystery is emphasized by the Hisji's numerological aspect, as Evan slowly figures out that the number five usually indicates its presence. In turn, we are left subliminally scouring the scene for clues, wondering when we are about to be tricked by this ethereal creature.

But the most terrifying part of the Hisji is that it leaves no trace of itself. The film already robs us of a background story of this creature, mimicking the idea of urban legends seemingly appearing out of nowhere. But Head Count takes this further with the Hisji taking the form of other people and the MO of suicide. The only remnant it leaves is the group's feeble accusations and drunken witness reports — they can barely trust their own eyes, let alone others. Despite the Hisji's illusory and ephemeral nature, the consequences it wreaks are permanent, once again embodying the enduring yet abstract concept of urban legends.

'Head Count's Performances Keep Us On Our Toes

With a creature that impersonates other characters in the film, Head Count's cast had to work double-time. This is especially apparent in the head-spinning finale, where each cast member steps in for the Hisji role, turning the creature into a chaotic and dizzying kaleidoscope of screeching and pain. While these versatile performances were integral to accelerating the mystery and tension in the film, they truly shined in characters who initially seemed to encapsulate a certain archetype, but deftly subverted our expectations. It is a subtle yet ingenious way of keeping us on our toes, as we meet certain characters and expect them to fulfill a role, yet are taken aback by any slight deviation.

We initially see this in Rowe's Peyton, who is put forward as a typical New Age hippie who Evan cannot rely on as a brother due to his aversion to technology. Peyton even suggests getting high on sound baths together, cementing our perspective of him. Yet there are more mature undercurrents in his character, as he strictly strays away from drugs, preferring to be "high on life," and is also protective of his brother, despite not necessarily being dependable on picking up phone calls.

But it is Bevin Bru's Camille who really catches us off-guard. As the resident party-girl, Camille happily fulfills her role as she warmly invites strangers into her crew, plays match-maker and indulges in various substances. Yet when events go side-ways, she becomes jarringly grounded and open-minded, and is even the first person to hear out Evan's theory about the Hisji. Despite coming off as a drug-addled party girl, her loyalty to her friends, resourceful intelligence and resiliences gradually shines through. With characters diverging from their archetype, it almost forces us to pay attention — when a character is not upholding their stereotype, something’s up.

Dizzying Cinematography Creates Suspense in 'Head Count'

Head Count's strengths, however, lie in its polished cinematography, as the camera shots hold us captive in the most riveting and dizzying ways. Callahan often opts for a roaming camera that follows characters around the set, yet each use of this creates vastly different impacts, all adding to the film's timeless and fantastical suspense. Notably, when Evan and Zoe are in the hot tub, the camera is positioned a couple of meters back in the bushes, almost embodying the Hisji's perspective of the scene. It slowly edges closer to the budding couple, slightly trembling as if it is handheld. This stalking camera constructs an eerie and dread-laden atmosphere that starkly contrasts the next roaming shot that happens mere minutes later.

When Evan and Zoe run back into the house, the screen cuts into its next long shot where the camera follows the two around the house as they check the windows for a mysterious stranger and eventually shrug it off by taking shots. It feels as if we are walking through the crowded house as well, as the camera pans from character to character in a disorienting and drunken fashion, placing us right in the middle of the come-down. This effect is mimicked in Head Count's most memorable scenes, where the camera swings back and forth between characters in a long and steady shot as they play Never Have I Ever. It lulls us into the rhythm of the game until a gem of a scare that snaps us back on our toes. Callahan's eye ramps up the tension in Head Count's mythological mystery, constructing a chilling and ambiguous air that is the nightmarish stuff of urban legends.

