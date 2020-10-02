‘The Suicide Squad’ Duo Idris Elba, John Cena to Star in Action Movie ‘Head of State’

After working together on The Suicide Squad, Idris Elba and John Cena are poised to re-team for Amazon’s action movie Head of State, Collider has confirmed.

Deadline reports that Amazon bought the pitch following a Zoom presentation from screenwriter Harrison Query and producers Peter Safran and John Rickard in a deal said to be worth between high-six and low-seven figures for the rising scribe. Max Jacoby will co-produce for The Safran Company,

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say Elba and Cena will play a mismatched odd couple in a ’90s-style action movie that finds them caught in a high-stakes, high-octane situation. Deadline claims the pitch sounds like a mix of Air Force One and Hobbs & Shaw.

Safran is a producer on James Gunn‘s upcoming DC movie The Suicide Squad and he was apparently eager to find another project for Elba and Cena to work on together after witnessing their chemistry on set. Safran is also a producer on the Peacemaker series that Cena will topline for HBO Max.

Harrison Query is an up-and-coming scribe who is working with his brother Matt Query and producer Scott Glassgold on a Netflix horror movie based on Matt’s short story My Wife & I Bought a Ranch, which was first published in six parts on Reddit. Query had been slated to pitch Head of State to other studios but Amazon moved quickly to take it off the table as Elba and Cena finalize their attachments. Each actor is also part of the Fast and Furious franchise, so this pairing should excite fans of those films.

The Safran Company is prepping sequels to Aquaman and Shazam! and it has The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It in the can.