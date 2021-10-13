In a world full of reboots and remakes, many 80s and even 90s kids will be excited to know that Head of the Class is on its way back to our screens and we've got your first look right here at Collider! HBO Max is at the head of this new production which will premiere on the streaming platform on November 4th. Even better than being so close to the air date is the fact that all ten episodes of this new take to the old series will be available all at once, meaning a full day of binge-watching is surely in order.

Fans of the original show will be excited to see the familiar face of Robin Givens (Ambitions), who played Darlene Merrimen. In the new series, Darlene is now working as a lawyer with a degree from Stanford. She is mothering a son who she pushes towards the pathway to success. Co-heading the Meadows Creek High Parents’ Association, Darlene is ready to step up to the bat for all students. With the help of a teacher, Alicia Gomez who will be played by Isabella Gomez (One Day at a Time), the students will be encouraged to experience life more and focus on schoolwork less. The multi-camera, family comedy will debut 35 years after the original series premiered.

The original series, which aired from 1986-1991 on ABC, was created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias. The show followed the lives of a group of gifted students in an honors program at a school based in Manhattan, NY. Howard Hesseman (WKRP in Cincinnati) played the lead role of the students’ teacher, Charlie Moore until his departure before the last season during which he was replaced by Billy MacGregor (Bill Connolly). While Mr. Moore’s teaching methods were considered untraditional at the time, Charlie’s end game is to make sure the students achieved the top tier of academia while also growing emotionally through life experiences.

The reboot ensemble cast will consist of Jorge Diaz (Fast and Furious: Spy Racers), Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis (Little Fires Everywhere), Dior Goodjohn (Glee), Brandon Severs (Walk The Prank), Adrian Matthew Escalona, and Katie Beth Hall (Home Sweet Home Alone), featuring Christa Miller (Scrubs). The executive production team all come with great projects behind them such as Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Scrubs), Amy Pocha (Paradise PD, American Vandal) Seth Cohen (Paradise PD, American Vandal), Jeff Ingold (Ted Lasso), Phill Lewis (One Day at a Time, Mike & Molly), and Bill Calahan (Scrubs, Spin City).

Head of the Class debut on HBO Max on November 4.

