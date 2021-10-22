Kids raised in the 1980s and 1990s may be excited to learn that Head of the Class will return to screens next month. HBO Max has revealed an exclusive trailer and a first-look image for Head of The Class, a Max Original Family Comedy series reboot.

Isabella Gomez (One Day at a Time) stars as Alicia Gomez, the laid-back teacher who strives to make an exceptional group of students focus less on their grades and more on experiencing life, much like the original series' storyline. The cast includes Jorge Diaz (East Los High), Jolie Hoang Rappaport (HBO’s Watchmen), Gavin Lewis (Little Fires Everywhere) Dior Goodjohn (The Unicorn), Brandon Severs (Diary of a Future President), Adrian Matthew Escalona, and Katie Beth Hall (Syfy’s Happy). Christa Miller (Cougar Town, Scrubs) and Phill Lewis (The Suite Life of Zack and Cody) will guest star.

Additionally, fans of the original Head of the Class can look forward to Robin Givens (Ambitions) reprising her role as Darlene Merriman. In the reboot, Darlene is a lawyer with a degree from Stanford University, who pushes her son towards excellence. She co-heads the Meadows Creek High Parents’ Association, eager to help other students with their education and career goals.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: First 'Head of the Class' Revival Series Image Sees the Return of Robin Givens' Darlene

Head of the Class, inspired by the original sitcom created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias, is from Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Scrubs), Amy Pocha, Seth Cohen (Paradise PD, American Vandal), Jeff Ingold (Ted Lasso), Phill Lewis (One Day at a Time, Mike & Molly), and Bill Callahan (Scrubs, Spin City) all serve as executive producers for the reboot, with Doozer’s Liza Katzer (Ted Lasso) as co-executive producer. Pocha and Cohen developed the series and wrote the pilot episode, which was directed by Lewis.

Head of The Class will premiere on November 4th on HBO Max. Check out the new trailer and poster below:

Image via HBO Max

