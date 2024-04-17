The Big Picture Heads of State features Idris Elba and John Cena as kick-ass world leaders on an incredible adventure.

The film has a political angle, with a buddy cop dynamic and star-studded cast including Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Elba's busy schedule includes upcoming projects like starring in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and returning to Hijack on Apple TV+.

Over three and a half years ago, the action comedy Heads of State was announced with Idris Elba and John Cena set to join forces once again after their stint together in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Since then, however, word on the project has been scarce outside of how it has packed the cast around the pair with star power. As production is currently underway on the film, Elba is now ever-so-slightly pulling back the curtain on what he describes as an "incredible adventure." In an interview for his upcoming series, Knuckles, he recently teased to Collider's Steve Weintraub what exactly the film's about and what to expect when it eventually hits theaters.

At the time it was revealed, Heads of State was described as a throwback '90s-style actioner with an odd couple buddy cop dynamic between Elba and Cena's characters and an air akin to Hobbs & Shaw or Air Force One. The title also hinted at a political angle and Elba confirms that it's incredibly literal. "Heads of State is literally what it is," he told Weintraub. "It's about two heads of state, two heads of their countries, that — how can I say? — go on this incredible adventure." There's not a lot to go off of with that description, but it does paint a picture of Elba and Cena as kick-ass world leaders going around the globe to save the day.

Joining them in this adventure is Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is no stranger to globetrotting adventure herself thanks to Prime Video's massive, interconnected spy series Citadel. Work on Heads of State comes ahead of filming for Season 2, which is expected to begin sometime later this year. Also starring is recent Lisa Frankenstein actress and Mike Flanagan favorite Carla Gugino alongside Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Paddy Considine, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, Clare Foster, Katrina Durden, and Aleksandr Kuznetsov. Nobody helmer Ilya Naishuller is directing the feature with Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec penning the script based on an initial draft from Harrison Query.

'Heads of State' Is Part of a Crowded Slate for Idris Elba

Heads of State is just one of several projects upcoming with Elba involved. He's currently gearing up for the release of the Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series Knuckles, which will center on his titular red echidna this month ahead of his starring role in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in December. Anticipation is running high for his solo outing in the video game adaptation franchise, as the trailer for the show demolished the viewership record for a Paramount+ original promo in 24 hours. Over at Apple TV+, he'll also soon have to strap in for another season of Hijack after the show brought thrills to the small screen last year. Elba's also eyeing a return behind the camera as co-director to Martin Owen with the survival action thriller Above the Below in which he'll also star alongside Caitlin FitzGerald and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

There's no release date yet for Heads of State. Stay tuned here at Collider for more as filming continues on the starry feature. Knuckles premieres on Paramount+ on April 26.

Knuckles Knuckles the Echidna teaches deputy Wade Whipple the techniques of the Echidna warrior. Release Date April 26, 2024 Cast Idris Elba , Adam Pally , Jaimi Barbakoff , Alice Wren Tregonning , Tony Coughlan , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Daniel Singh , Alfredo Tavares Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

