It's well-known among the Grey's Anatomy fandom that healthy relationships and the show don't always mix; any of Cristina Yang's (Sandra Oh) romances demonstrate it, except her bond with surgery. Nonetheless, the show still succeeds in producing couples who make fans believe that love can survive the frenetic pace of a hospital, which seems to have more relationship complications than medical cases.

In a world where relationships are as unpredictable as a heart arrhythmia and love triangles are more common than surgical rounds, these couples stand out like beacons of relationship stability. Regardless of whatever ending they treat the viewers with, they remain examples of romances that actually worked, even if only for a while.

10 Meredith Grey and Nick Marsh

Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Nick Marsh's (Scott Speedman) relationship is like a breath of fresh air in the whirlwind of drama that is Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Their dynamic is a prime example of a healthy, adult relationship that makes us root for love amidst the medical chaos.

Meredith and Nick prioritize open and honest communication, essential in any healthy partnership. For instance, Meredith shares her fears and vulnerabilities with Nick, letting her guard down and allowing him to be a supportive presence in her life. This moment of vulnerability showcases the strength of their bond and ability to rely on each other in times of need. It's a refreshing reminder that even in the high-stress world of Grey's Anatomy, love can be a source of comfort and stability.

9 Henry Burton and Teddy Altman

Henry (Scott Foley) and Teddy's (Kim Raver) love was a heartwarming tale that flourished despite life's constant twists and turns. Their story is an inspiring example of how two people can find happiness and support in each other's arms at the most depressing and unexpected moments.

One remarkable aspect of their relationship was how they navigated Henry's health issues. Teddy's dedication to caring for him demonstrated the power of love as a source of strength and resilience. Her tireless commitment to Henry's well-being showcased the importance of selflessness and compassion in a healthy partnership. Henry and Teddy are also among the Grey's Anatomy couples who deserve a second chance at happiness because they seem so good together.

8 Jackson Avery and Lexie Grey

Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Lexie's (Chyler Leigh) relationship was a charming and engaging subplot, their dynamic showcasing a healthy blend of youthful exuberance and genuine affection. Their connection was built on friendship, and seeing them support and uplift each other, personally and professionally, was heartwarming.

When Lexie struggled with her confidence as a surgeon, Jackson encouraged her, reminding her of her capabilities and offering unwavering support. This reflects the importance of building each other up in a relationship, a key ingredient for its health and longevity. Their relationship taught audiences that love can emerge unexpectedly in unpredictable places, even in a hospital's pressure cooker.

7 Callie Torres and Mark Sloan

One striking aspect of Callie (Sara Ramirez) and Mark's (Eric Dane) relationship was their ability to remain close friends after their romantic involvement had ended. This demonstrated their maturity and deep understanding of each other's needs. An example of their enduring friendship was when Mark supported Callie during her struggles with motherhood and encouraged her to embrace her unique path as a parent.

They also navigated the complexities of co-parenting their daughter, Sofia (Eva Ariel Binder), with maturity and a shared commitment to providing her with a loving and stable environment. Additionally, their bond reminded fans that love can take various forms and true friendship can be the bedrock of a lasting, healthy relationship.

6 Meredith Grey and Andrew DeLuca

Meredith and DeLuca's (Giacomo Gianniotti) dynamic excels in how they challenge each other to grow personally and professionally. Meredith encouraged DeLuca to believe in his skills and pursue his surgical career with confidence, while DeLuca provided Meredith with a sense of adventure and youthful energy that she had been missing. This mutual support and empowerment are the cornerstones of a healthy relationship.

Moreover, they also demonstrated the importance of open and honest communication. When DeLuca faced struggles with his mental health, he confided in Meredith, who responded with empathy and encouraged him to seek help. This example underscores the significance of addressing mental health issues within a relationship and seeking support from a partner.

5 Jo Wilson and Alex Karev

Alex's (Justin Chambers) break-up with Jo (Camilla Luddington) and subsequent departure from Grey's Anatomy still annoy fans to no end. Still, there is no denying that they have one of the show's strongest and healthiest relationships. Jo and Alex's relationship was a rollercoaster of emotions, but it ultimately evolved into a beautiful and healthy partnership.

Their capacity to persevere through hardships and support one another no matter what was an amazing element of their relationship. Alex, who had his share of tumultuous relationships in the past, learned to be patient and understanding with Jo, creating a safe space for her to heal from her traumatic past. Despite the bumps along the way, their unwavering support for one another showcased the resilience and strength of their love.

4 Callie Torres and Arizona Robbins

Despite their messy divorce and custody battle, Callie and Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) are a healthy couple during their run. Their love story was a testament to the beauty of embracing diversity and the strength of embracing one's true self. One shining example of their relationship's healthiness was their unwavering commitment to open communication. When Callie expressed her desire to have children, Arizona was understanding and supportive despite her initial hesitation.

Their ability to discuss and navigate significant life decisions together showcased a level of emotional maturity crucial in any healthy partnership. Additionally, they were among Grey's Anatomy's best queer characters and a beacon of LGBTQ+ representation, paving the way for greater acceptance and understanding.

3 Amelia Shepherd and Atticus' Link' Lincoln

Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link's (Chris Carmack) relationship isn't an exception to Grey's Anatomy's realm of chaos and heartbreak. However, their dynamic is a shining example of a healthy, modern romance filled with laughter, support, and mutual respect.

Open and honest communication is one of their relationship's best features. They don't shy away from discussing their feelings, whether about their personal struggles or hopes for the future. An example of this healthy communication is when Link supported Amelia through the challenges of her pregnancy. Their ability to navigate difficult conversations with empathy and understanding strengthens their bond and sets a positive example for viewers. Amelia and Link's love story is also a reminder that families can exist without a wedding.

2 Maggie Pierce and Winston Ndugu

Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston's (Anthony Hill) standout feature is their commitment to open and honest communication. They tackle important topics head-on, discussing their thoughts, fears, and dreams with candor. For instance, when Winston proposes to Maggie in a heartfelt and creative way, it's a beautiful representation of their ability to express their feelings openly. This open dialogue fosters trust and understanding, essential components of a healthy relationship.

Furthermore, their relationship showcases the importance of embracing each other's individuality. Maggie and Winston have demanding careers but respect and celebrate each other's professional successes. This level of support and encouragement is showcased when Winston surprises Maggie with a celebration to commemorate her groundbreaking medical research.

1 Miranda Bailey and Ben Warren

Miranda (Chandra Wilson) and Ben (Jason Winston George) are undeniably Grey's Anatomy's healthiest couple. When Miranda faced the tough decision of pursuing her dream job as Chief of Surgery, Ben not only encouraged her but also relocated his own career to support her.

This selflessness and mutual encouragement are prime examples of how they nurture each other's personal growth. Furthermore, their relationship highlights the importance of balance and teamwork. As they juggle their demanding careers, they consistently find ways to make time for each other and their family. This dedication to maintaining a work-life balance demonstrates their commitment to fostering their relationship and prioritizing their connection.

