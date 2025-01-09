Fans of Emma Thompson and Christopher Eccleston better hold onto their hats, as the two have been confirmed to join the cast of the brand-new queer drama Hear Me Roar. The movie is set to tell the true story of co-writer Ashley Bayston, named Liz in the film, who, in 2000, stood up against the British government and the widespread bigotry of her society in a long legal battle that changed LGBTQIA+ lives in the UK. Speaking of the project via Variety, Bayston said:

"I can’t believe this is finally happening and that the story of Liz and my battle is to be told by such an amazing team of actors. We used to joke about a film being made some day but couldn’t imagine such young and glamorous actors portraying us. This story has to be told and these are exactly the right people to tell it."

Bayston is co-writing the project alongside Lisa McMullin, who is known for her work in the Doctor Who franchise and British detective series Death in Paradise. Also confirmed to be joining the cast is the ever-brilliant Anna Friel, who is perhaps most famous for her Emmy-winning portrayal of the titular former London Detective in the hugely popular noir series Marcella. The film is set to be directed by Amy Coop and produced by Darren Stuart and David Nichols. According to Variety, a synopsis of the movie reads:

"Elizabeth (Liz) Bellinger married her husband Michael at Southwark register office in South London in 1981, one of the few transgender people in Britain who had gone through a marriage ceremony. For nearly 20 years only her husband knew her secret, however in 1998 she launched a campaign to have her marriage legally recognized and in 2000 the case went to court."

The Story Has Already Brought Emma Thompson to Tears

With a story this powerful, it is no surprise that, especially considering Bayston herself is involved in the script, heartstrings are already being tugged. Thompson, Eccleston, and Friel's early involvement in the project is suggestion enough that this is one tale viewers won't want to miss, with the subject matter desperately poignant and a cast and crew already boasting huge talent. Thompson's involvement is already thanks to a wonderful experience reading the script, with the veteran actress brought to tears by the story. "I’m weeping like a baby, it’s so moving and powerful and funny." Thompson said, "It’s a great story and script with wonderful characters – I just loved it and it moved me deeply. I think it’s both fascinating and profoundly meaningful and essential."

Emma Thompson, Anna Friel, and Christopher Eccleston are confirmed as part of the cast of the upcoming queer drama Hear Me Roar.

