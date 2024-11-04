The final year is here, SLTs! Netflix has announced that production on Heartbreak High's third and final season has begun. In a post shared on Twitter, the streamer revealed that cameras are now rolling on the much anticipated season. The third season concludes the arcs explored since Season 1 and resolves the cliffhangers from Season 2. The latest season concluded with a massive fire razing the school and burning Malakai's note to Amerie. Meanwhile, Malakai went to Switzerland and decided to complete his education there.

The accompanying image on the shared post finds all the main cast members from Season 2 returning for Season 3, apart from Thomas Weatherall (Malakai). The image features Ayesha Madon (Amerie), James Majoos (Darren), Chloe Hayden (Quinni), Asher Yasbincek Harper), Will McDonald (Ca$h), Bryn Chapman Parish (Spider), Brodie Townsend (Ant), and Kartanya Maynard (Zoe). While this is pending confirmation from Netflix, this image teases that Malakai is not returning to Australia or Hartley High.

What To Expect in 'Heartbreak High' Season 3

The final year is expected to bring more drama and challenges to the characters. It's usually a time for introspection as this chapter of their lives ends. On a personal level, Amerie might wrestle with Malakai's departure before she sets her eyes on someone new. If Malakai never returns, Amerie might never know what he felt for her, and this ignorance could be blissful. Elsewhere, Darren and Cash must finally define their relationship and decide if it will work, given their varying sexual needs. The school's future relative to its divide along the lines of gender and convictions must also be decided, or else it will be the same dance again.

Heartbreak High is a reboot of the popular Australian teen drama series of the same name that ran for seven seasons between 1994 and 1999. The reboot's first season was well-received by critics and viewers and is rated fresh at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The second season was not as well lauded by critics, receiving 57%, but viewers enjoyed it all the same and gave it 89%. Hannah Carroll Chapman writes the series. With the season this early in production, there is no release date set, but stay tuned to Collider for further updates about the series, including who's out and what the story is about.

In the meantime, relive all the drama on Netflix, where both seasons are currently streaming.

Heartbreak High Release Date September 14, 2022 Cast Ayesha Madon , James Majoos , Chloe Hayden , Asher Yasbincek , Thomas Weatherall , Will McDonald , Josh Heuston , Gemma Chua-Tran , Bryn Chapman-Parish , Sherry-Lee Watson , Brodie Townsend , Chika Ikogwe Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

