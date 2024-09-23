Shawn Kittelsen may be known to many as one of the writers for Mortal Kombat 11. But he's also the author of a graphic novel that will receive a live-action adaptation. Heart Attack is an upcoming eight-part live-action series, starring Toko Miura and Kanichiro. Directed by Kenji Maruyama and Ryuji Yagami, it is set in a post-pandemic Japan, where some of the population have supernatural abilities.

According to the show's synopsis via the Cineflix Rights website, the population with these special abilities are called variants, and they face oppression due to their powers. Two of these variants, Ema and Umin, eventually meet and decide to work together to fight for their existence and freedom. Based on the images shared via Deadline, we can expect to see some heartfelt moments, as well as scenes that would brutally showcase the discrimination these variants receive in this alternate society.

While it's currently unknown when this series will be released, Heart Attack will be distributed by Skybound Entertainment, the same media company behind The Walking Dead and Invincible. Also involved in the show's distribution are Cineflix Rights, the company behind the distribution of Reginald the Vampire, and Japan's Fuji TV.

What Do We Know about the ‘Heart Attack’ Graphic Novels?

Close

The Heart Attack graphic novels were first published by Image Comics on November 20, 2019, and have released a total of 6 volumes and two collected editions. These graphic novels promoted themselves as "superpowers and teen romance colliding" and were originally set in America. The Heart Attack graphic novels follow two teenagers with powers they have no idea how to control. Eventually, a rebellion is formed as the government continues to deny the variant's human rights. Alongside Kittelsen, Eric Zawadzki (House of El) is one of the illustrators of the graphic novel.

Deadline reported back in September 2023 that Skybound teamed up with Fuji TV to produce and release this live-action science fiction series. It was also reported that the show would be Skybound's Japan's first project. A handful of names are attached to this upcoming live-action series. Alongside Miura and Kanichiro is Goro Kishtani as Umin’s handler, Unit Chief Liu. The show's executive producers are Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Rick Jacobs, Glenn Geller, Koji Ishi, and Takeshi Shimokawa.

Heart Attack has yet to announce a release date, and it's still unknown where it will be streamed or distributed. Follow Collider if you want to keep up to date with the latest updates.