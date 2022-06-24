When it comes to witchcraft, Hollywood has primarily displayed the practice in spooky cartoons, scary movies, and historical dramas based on the days of the Salem Witch Trials, but today it was announced that a more serious project is in the works. Ana Kvichidze, a Georgian director, will set out to bring the world a real witch — one very different from what pop culture has revealed in its depictions. Heart, Don’t Be Afraid is the title of Kvichidze’s debut feature-length documentary that will find its story in the mountainous and forested Georgian region of Lechkhumi.

The film will follow the life of Vardo, a woman who lives alone and practices witchcraft for the betterment of herself and those in her village. And unlike in the fictionalized stories, the community lifts Vardo up rather than hunting her down — bringing her food when they come to visit and thanking her for the spells she practices to aid in their loved one's struggles. It’s those specific spells that will be the focus of the documentary which will center its lens on the practices that Vardo does to lend a hand to those in need. No matter the struggle, Vardo is there to act as a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen, and a spell to cast in hopes of giving back to those who surround her.

Heart, Don’t Be Afraid sounds to be a passion project for Kvichidze, who released a statement to accompany the film’s announcement contributing her fondness of witchcraft to her grandmother, who the filmmaker says “was a spellcaster in our village.” Going on, the director explains that “People came for spells and healing to her [grandmother],” and that through her film, she hopes to give back to the practice by bringing “magical realism” to her production. To do this, she plans to use “visuals and colors” to “illustrate the various rituals performed by [Vardo], which are both absurd and mystical.”

Already under production, the feature is eying a wrap date sometime this fall. It was the winner of the Georgian National Film Center’s 2020 Project Development Competition and 2021 Documentary Film Funding Competition, which helped to get its feet off the ground. Mariam Bitsadze and Kvichidze will produce via 17/07 Productions in Georgia with Stéphane Jourdain co-producing via France’s La Huit. A project we’ll be sure to be keeping our eyes on, as of right now, Heart, Don’t Be Afraid does not have a release date set.