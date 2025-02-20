The February box office has been championed by several big titles, from the return of Paddington on his trip to Peru to the latest MCU entry, Captain America: Brave New World. However, some smaller titles seem to have captured much more attention than they might've expected, especially during a month that often fails to bring ticket sales. That movie is Josh Ruben's blend of the slasher and rom-com genres, Heart Eyes, following the titular "Heart Eyes Killer" on his hunt for blood on Valentine's Day.

Recently, Heart Eyes officially surpassed the $20 million mark both domestically and worldwide, with the movie earning just shy of $10 million nationwide over the most recent weekend. This placed Heart Eyes as one of the weekend's highest earners, even outperforming huge titles such as the international hit Ne Zha 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King. Given Heart Eyes has managed to somewhat maintain its strong run so far during the current week, taking another $2 million domestically between Monday and Wednesday, the expectation is now that Ruben's slasher will surpass the $25 million mark by the end of the upcoming weekend.

Made for a reported $18 million, this next milestone keeps Heart Eyes on track to double investment and prove itself a worthy project for Spyglass, Sony, and other companies involved. Given Heart Eyes' early success, as well as the movie's positive reception from theatergoers, this could be the dawn of a brand-new, exciting slasher franchise that could keep viewers entertained for many years to come. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Heart Eyes boasts a "certified fresh" 80% critical rating as well as an almost-as-strong 78% from audiences.

What New Movies Are Releasing This Weekend?

Heart Eyes has already faced a host of difficult competitors at the global box office, but this weekend will see another selection added, including a direct horror rival. Friday, February 21, brings to the theater the likes of Zachary Levi's The Unbreakable Boy, Daisy Ridley's new project Cleaner, The Bayou, and others. Beyond all these, the biggest release of the weekend is the hotly-anticipated The Monkey, Osgood Perkins' follow-up to last year's surprise hit Longlegs. If early hype is to be believed, The Monkey is certainly a worthy follow-up, with the film's Rotten Tomatoes rating of 85% for both critical and audience scores making it stiff competition for the likes of Heart Eyes this weekend.

Heart Eyes is expected to hit the $25 million mark this weekend. You can watch the movie in theaters right now.