Valentine’s Day with dinner and a movie has always been a staple for date nights, no matter what your age might be. This year, Heart Eyes has an entirely new approach to V-Day celebrations, unless you consider My Bloody Valentine, which originally came out in 1981 and was remade in 2009, to be your go-to romantic slasher movie… From the producers of the 2022 movie Scream and Scream VI and the director of horror comedy movies like Scare Me and Werewolves Within, comes a new delightful thriller filled with gruesome attacks, kill scenes, and subtle hilarity. Similar to Happy Death Day and Freaky, this movie takes common tropes from both comedy and horror movies and twists them into an entirely new dark comedy coming to theaters this week. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the latest light-hearted horror movie, Heart Eyes!

Image via Sony Pictures

Yes! Heart Eyes will come out on February 7, 2025, just one week before Valentine’s Day. Considering the unknown killer in the movie specifically targets couples on Valentine’s Day, this movie could serve as a fair warning a week in advance. The movie will have opening weekend competition from other films such as Bring Them Down, starring Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) and Christopher Abbott (Wolf Man), and the action comedy, Love Hurts, which stars Academy Award-winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) as a real estate agent who hides his past as a ruthless hitman.

8 Will ‘Heart Eyes’ Be In Theaters or Streaming?

Image via Sony Pictures

Heart Eyes will have an exclusive theatrical release on February 7, 2025, giving couples (or perceived couples) ample time to prepare for the potential carnage that comes the following week if they’re in the radius of the titular serial killer. The production company, Screen Gems (which is owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment) has several contracts with various platforms to stream their films after the cinematic release. The most likely platform that Heart Eyes will be available on after its theatrical run is Netflix, but it will also be available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video around the same time if you don’t have a Netflix subscription.

7 What Is ‘Heart Eyes’ Rated?

Image via Sony Pictures

Heart Eyes has an R-rating, due to the gory “slasher” nature of the film, along with strong language and some sexual content.

6 How Long Is ‘Heart Eyes’?

Image via Sony Pictures

The movie has a 97-minute runtime, so you shouldn’t have to worry about timing runs to the concession stand or bathroom breaks.

5 Is There a Trailer for ‘Heart Eyes’?

This brief teaser was released about 3 months ago, invoking suspense and terror surrounding the (usually) romantic holiday celebrated by couples. No couple is safe on that day if they’re near the serial killer known as “Heart Eyes.”

The official trailer above was just released three weeks ago by Sony Pictures Entertainment and delves deeper into the characters that the mysterious masked killer has set his heart-shaped eyes on. As the trailer implies, “no couple is safe.” The trailer also previews the intensity and creativity of the kill scenes in this campy slasher movie, setting the tone for a perfect movie theater date night.

4 What Is ‘Heart Eyes’ About?

Image via Sony Pictures

The official synopsis from the movie’s official website reads as follows:

“For the past several years, the “Heart Eyes Killer” has wreaked havoc on Valentine’s Day by stalking and murdering romantic couples. This Valentine’s Day, no couple is safe…”

Short and succinct, the official synopsis doesn’t give too much of the plot away, but the vagueness does add to the ominous vibes surrounding the serial killer and their motives for killing couples (or perceived couples) every year on the holiday meant to celebrate love.

3 Who Stars in ‘Heart Eyes’?

Image via Sony Pictures

Olivia Holt Ally Mason Gooding Jay Jordana Brewster Detective Shaw Devon Sawa Detective Hobbs

Olivia Holt (Totally Killer) stars as the female lead, Ally, who has to work late on Valentine’s Day, with co-worker Jay, played by Scream and Scream VI’s Mason Gooding. Although they’re not officially a couple when the movie starts, there’s a noticeable chemistry between the two characters, leading to them being targeted by the “Heart Eyes Killer,” who has been terrorizing the Seattle area by killing a couple on Valentine’s Day in gruesomely creative ways. Michaela Watkins (Tiny Beautiful Things) will play Ally and Jay’s boss and Gigi Zumbado (Hightown) will appear as Ally’s friend. Hot on the trail of the serial killer are detectives Hobbs (Devon Sawa) and Shaw (Jordana Brewster). The ironic naming of the detectives, Hobbs and Shaw, is intentional, as the movie has a proclivity to satirize popular movie tropes and themes only to turn them upside down to create a fun thriller to watch with your significant other.

2 Who Is Making ‘Heart Eyes’?

Image via Sony Pictures

Heart Eyes comes from the same producers as the 2023 film Scream VI and the movie’s predecessor, Scream (2022). Gary Barber (Unbreakable), Cathy Konrad (Scream, 1996), Ron Lynch (Abigail), Mel Turner (Wolf Man), Philip Murphy (Vivarium), and Michael Kennedy (Freaky). In addition to executive producing, Kennedy also wrote the screenplay for Heart Eyes with co-executive producers, Phillip Murphy and Michael Kennedy. It’s clear from who is involved in the movie (and their previous endeavors) that this tongue-in-cheek romantic slasher movie is in good hands creatively. The composer for Heart Eyes is Jay Wadley, who has previously written scores for movies like Old, Swan Song, and I’m Thinking of Ending Things. In addition, Heart Eyes is directed by Josh Ruben, who is best known in the genre for creating slightly comedic horror movies like Scare Me and Werewolves Within. He also appeared as “Brad” in an episode of The Creep Tapes, a spinoff series based on the original films Creep and Creep 2, starring Mark Duplass.

1 When and Where Did ‘Heart Eyes’ Film?

Image via Sony Pictures

Filming for Heart Eyes took place in Auckland, New Zealand, starting in June 2024, and wrapping just a month later in July. Further filming details have been kept under wraps, but in the trailer above, you can see a woman fleeing through a vineyard. New Zealand is known for producing a variety of wines comparable (or better, in some cases) to those produced in Sonoma County, California. When you get the chance to see Heart Eyes, make sure to pour yourself a glass of NZ wine and savor the scenery, terror, and tedious romance in this new holiday slasher!