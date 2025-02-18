The most recent box office weekend may have been dominated by the latest MCU installment, Captain America: Brave New World — with all other totals combined failing to match the exploits of Cap and the gang — but that hasn't stopped other projects from hitting new milestones. From Paddington in Peru taking home $13 million from its long-awaited US debut to Dog Man hitting a remarkable $90 million, there were several other winners this past weekend. One such winner is the alternative Valentine's offering Heart Eyes, which cashed in on the desperate desire for something refreshing on Cupid's favorite holiday by hitting the $20 million mark worldwide.

In total, Heart Eyes achieved just shy of $10 million domestically over the weekend, even finishing above the likes of the aforementioned Dog Man, the huge international hit Ne Zha 2, and Mufasa: The Lion King. This impressive total has pushed Heart Eyes beyond the $20 million mark despite not having been released in almost all of its overseas markets. Currently, the movie is the tenth highest-grossing of the year, albeit with only two months having passed and with most major releases waiting in the wings.

Perhaps most impressively of all, Heart Eyes managed the often unthinkable by striking the Valentine's market and achieving a better second-weekend haul than its first by $2 million. This doesn't just prove cinema's place in the romantic calendar but also how impressive word-of-mouth has been for Heart Eyes, with both critics and audiences alike praising the movie's ability to balance both rom-com and horror tropes. Boasting a "certified fresh" 80% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Heart Eyes also has an audience score of 78%.

'Heart Eyes' Became More Romantic As Time Went On

Although the film is certainly gruesome and delightfully so, Heart Eyes is perhaps most impressive in its handling of the romantic-comedy elements of its story. However, this wasn't always the case, with the movie's writing trio of Phillip Murphy, Christopher Landon, and Michael Kennedy telling Collider's Perri Nemiroff ​​​​​​that the screenplay was originally much gorier. Murphy admitted that, to him, "it was, like, 80% horror, and then I'd say 20% rom-com, and then the more I worked on it, it started to get a little bit closer to the rom-com." He then added,

"I don't think in my mind I knew that I had a rom-com. I thought I had a great horror premise, but it just continued to evolve. Then, when they came on, again, it evolved even more. With Josh [Ruben], it evolved even more."

Heart Eyes has surpassed the $20 million mark at the box office. You can catch the movie in theaters now.