Heart Eyes has had a mostly strong run in theaters thus far competing with major goliaths like Captain America: Brave New World, but that hasn’t stopped it from nearing yet another impressive milestone as it’s set to slash into its fourth weekend in theaters. After a solid Tuesday, February 25 that saw Heart Eyes gross over $300,000, the film is now poised to pass $30 million at the box office when the next batch of numbers comes in. The only downside is Heart Eyes was produced on a reported budget of $18 million, meaning it will need to finish its theatrical run with between $35 million and $40 million to begin earning a profit. This isn’t an impossible number to reach, but with things slowing down quickly, breaking even may be the best Heart Eyes can hope for.

Heart Eyes opened with $8.3 million at the box office during the weekend of February 7, falling second to Dog Man, which put together $13.8 million during its second weekend in theaters. Heart Eyes then accomplished something extraordinary and almost unheard of during its second weekend in theaters, grossing more in the follow-up than it did over the debut, moving up to $9.8 million from $8.3 million, an incredible 19% increase. Heart Eyes took the #6 spot at the box office during its third weekend in theaters, also falling behind The Monkey and Paddington in Peru. The horror film starring Jordana Brewtser finished its most recent weekend in theaters with $2.7 million, a staggering 73% drop that kicked it out of the top five.

Is ‘Heart Eyes’ on Streaming?