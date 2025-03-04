Valentine's Day may have come and gone, but it's always a great time to put on a romantic horror comedy. 2025 has already seen a few stellar romantic-fueled genre releases. However, none have been as fun or as bloody as Josh Ruben's Heart Eyes. The Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding-starring slasher made both critics and audiences fall in love with the sub-genre all over again. Now, after a more than decent box office run, Heart Eyes is available to watch at home.

Heart Eyes can be purchased ($24.99 USD)and rented ($19.99) on all major paid VOD platforms like Fandango at Home, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Alongside Holt and Gooding, who are best known in the horror community for Totally Killer and the Scream franchise, this lovesick slasher is filled with genre legends. This includes Devon Sawa from Chucky and Final Destination as well as Jordana Brewster from the cult 90s teen alien slasher The Faculty. The film has a ton of talent behind the camera as well. Rubin is best known for directing the underrated horror comedy whodunit video game adaptation Werewolf Within, while the writing team features Christopher Landon and Michael Kennedy. The pair worked together on the beloved body swap slasher Freaky. Landon is also known for the Happy Death Day franchise. With hefty resumes like that, it's no surprise Heart Eyes is killing it on Rotten Tomatoes with a certified-fresh 80% critic rating.

What’s ‘Heart Eyes’ About?