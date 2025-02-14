Heart Eyes opened this weekend in the #2 spot at the box office with $8.3 million, falling behind only Dog Man, which earned an additional $13.8 million during its second weekend in theaters. However, Heart Eyes, which stars Jordana Brewster and Mason Gooding, kicked off the week by taking the #1 spot from Dog Man on Tuesday, earning over $1 million while Pete Davidson’s animated flick grossed only $977,000. This has helped Heart Eyes cross the $10 million mark at the domestic box office before it even enters its second full weekend in theaters. Heart Eyes was produced for a reported budget of $18 million, meaning it will need to finish its theatrical run around the $40 million mark to be considered a profit for Sony Pictures.

Heart Eyes was one of three new arrivals at the box office this weekend, and it claimed the crown as the highest-grossing debut for the first full weekend in February. Following behind Heart Eyes at the box office was Love Hurts, the action comedy starring Ke Huy Quan that earned $5.8 million in its debut, falling short of the slasher horror film. Rounding out the final two spots in the top five were Mufasa: The Lion King, the Disney prequel/sequel that earned another $4 million despite it being its eighth full weekend in theaters, while Companion (Jack Quaid) tacked on $3 million to its total, falling off from the previous weekend by a terrifying 68%. The only other newcomer this weekend was Becoming Led Zeppelin, which earned $2.5 million despite playing on only 369 screens, giving it the second-highest per-theater total of the weekend.

‘Heart Eyes’ Has Another Major Contender Coming to Theaters This Weekend

Heart Eyes only had one chance to take the top spot at the box office, and it was this past weekend that it fell short of Dog Man. Arriving in theaters this weekend is Captain America: Brave New World, which will certainly fly to the top of box office charts, sending movies like Heart Eyes and Love Hurts down in the rankings. Brave New World isn’t off to a great start, however, as the film has opened with poor scores on Rotten Tomatoes, but that will likely not cause the fourth Captain America film to flop at the box office.

Heart Eyes is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

