Horror movies can be hit or miss at the box office — some films like Terrifier 3 come in and defy expectations, grossing exponentially more than its budget, while others like Wolf Man fail to break even. One film that finds itself somewhere in between the two is Heart Eyes, the slasher horror film starring Jordana Brewster and Mason Gooding. Heart Eyes earned $2.8 million this weekend at the box office, which was enough to help the film pass the $25 million mark domestically. Heart Eyes has also earned a little over $2 billion at the international box office, which, when paired with its $26.7 million domestic total, gives the film a $28.9 million global gross. Heart Eyes was written by Phillip Murphy, Christopher Landon, and Michael Kennedy, and Josh Ruben directed the film.

Heart Eyes missed out on the #1 spot by $5 million during its first weekend in theaters; the film grossed $8.3 million to open at #2, leaving it well behind Dog Man, the animated comedy starring Pete Davidson that earned $13 million during its second weekend in theaters. Heart Eyes then earned even more in its second weekend in theaters than it did during its debut, scoring $9.8 million, a 19% increase which is almost unprecedented. This $9.8 million was enough to land Heart Eyes the #3 spot, falling behind the newly-premiered Captain America: Brave New World and Paddington in Peru. Heart Eyes has already lost roughly 100 theaters since it premiered over the weekend of February 7, and the film is poised to lose even more over the coming weeks.

What’s Next for ‘Heart Eyes’ Stars Jordana Brewster and Mason Gooding?

Mason Gooding has been confirmed to reprise his role as Chad Meeks-Martin in Scream 7, the upcoming horror sequel that lost stars Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera but has added Joel McHale and Asa Germann. He’s also been set for roles in Floodplain (Maria Bakalova) and I Want Your Sex (Olivia Wilde). As for Brewster, the only project she’s attached to is Fast X: Part 2, where she will reprise her role as Mia Toretto, but the film has been plagued with issues and has yet to even begin production or set a release date despite its prequel releasing in 2023.

Heart Eyes is still playing in most theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Heart Eyes 7 10 10/10 Release Date February 7, 2025 Director Josh Ruben Writers Michael Kennedy, Phillip Murphy, Christopher Landon Cast Olivia Holt Ally

Mason Gooding

FIND TICKETS