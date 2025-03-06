Valentine's Day might now feel like a world away, but one of the holiday's best new arrivals in theaters is still holding on at the box office. Josh Ruben's Heart Eyes took audiences by surprise when it opened the week before Cupid's favorite holiday, slashing to first place at the domestic box office rankings on its opening Friday and never looking back. Made for a reported $18 million, there might have been little expectation for the movie to reach the all-important $36 million mark where investment is returned, so its current global haul of $31 million will surely prove a positive despite not quite reaching its target.

This $31 million worldwide total is made up of a $29.1 million domestic haul and just $2.3 million from overseas markets, with the former likely the avenue Heart Eyes will find its final box office milestone before leaving theaters. Given its current trajectory, having made another $1.2 million across the previous box office weekend, Heart Eyes will look to hit the $30 million mark this coming weekend, with a recent drop in theaters not deterring the slasher flick's determination.

With a killer cast including Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding, a clever melding of the rom-com and slasher genres, and a central premise intent on having as much fun as possible, there's no surprise that Heart Eyes has found fair success both critically and with audiences. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Heart Eyes is the recipient of a "certified fresh" 80% score from critics, with a 78% audience rating proving the feeling is mutual across the board. In Aidan Kelley's 7/10 review for Collider, he said the movie "succeeds in being the first big crowd-pleasing horror flick of the year. "

