Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'Heart Eyes'

It is not unusual for horror movies to include an end-credits scene that hooks people into watching a potential sequel. This is certainly true for franchises such as Terrifier and Dawn of the Dead. Although nothing has been said about a Heart Eyes sequel, given that the rom-com meets slasher has just premiered in theaters, its end-credits scene suggests that there could be room for a follow-up. Although the writers behind the latest release have typically stuck to stand-alone films, such as the Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn-led Freaky, this doesn't diminish the possibility of revisiting the masked serial killer that comes after couples on Valentine's Day.

In Heart Eyes, Ally (Olivia Holt) and Jay (Mason Gooding) have a meet cute at a coffee shop, accidentally ordering the same, ultra-specific drink. Yet, a while later, Ally comes to know that the person her ad company hired to help her rectify a Valentine's Day campaign gone wrong is the guy she coincidentally met that same morning. As they go out for a business dinner, they are mistaken for a legitimate couple by a serial killer who only strikes love birds. In the matter of a night, Ally and Jay not only run for their lives, but also garner feelings for one another.

Ally and Jay Get Engaged at the Drive-In Where They Were Attacked

After killing Heart Eyes, which happens to be Detective Shaw (Jordana Brewster) and her boyfriend, the main characters are closer than ever. Beheading and darting the twisted duo behind the mask was a bonding experience of sorts, with Ally and Jay admitting to having fallen in love with each other. Maybe getting chased by a slasher wasn't all that bad, since she even says that although this was supposed to be one of the worst days of her life, having Jay by her side helped her to leave this situation a little less traumatized. The two eventually decide to pursue a serious relationship, working together on crafting well-received advertising campaigns. As they toast to their latest success at the company, Ally does share she won't stick to this profession for much longer. She is determined to return to medical school, since she's overcome her blood phobia after all that she went through as one of Heart Eyes' primary targets.

One year since the haunting turn of events that united them, the protagonists go out to celebrate their anniversary at the same drive-in where they were chased by the masked killer. Sitting in the front seats of their car and waiting for the movie to begin on the big screen, Jay pulls out a spare key from his pocket, propositioning to Ally that they move in together. Instead of accepting this sweet gesture, she in turn decides to propose to him, holding up an engagement ring. This counteroffer couldn't have been more romantic, given that he does say "yes". As the couple kiss under the stars and are overjoyed by their engagement, the film's end-credits scene suggests that they might be heading into harms way. After all, killing a serial killer doesn't prevent copycats from emerging and getting inspired to continue what Detective Shaw and her partner started.

The End-Credits Scene Is a Callback to the Opening Sequence of 'Heart Eyes'