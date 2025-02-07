Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'Heart Eyes'

The creators of Freaky and It's a Wonderful Knife pay homage to both rom-coms and slashers in Heart Eyes, their latest project helmed by Josh Ruben. The film marketed as a bloody, Valentine's Day must-see hits theaters today, and its ending has a lot to unpack. Filled with twists and turns, Heart Eyes follows Ally (Olivia Holt), a heartbroken woman working in advertising, who is forced to collaborate with an accomplished freelancer named Jay (Mason Gooding) after her marketing campaign backfires. Although these two individuals are spending the love-filled holiday together solely for professional reasons, their undeniable chemistry leads Heart Eyes (a masked serial killer) to hunt them down.

Now, Heart Eyes doesn't just strike on every single day of the year. The slasher only goes on a killing spree during Valentine's Day, with couples being the primary target. As Ally and Jay try to prove that they aren't soulmates in an attempt to save themselves, they begin to fall for one another while running for their lives. As the film seeks to balance romance and gore, its finale is a perfect blend of both. From Heart Eyes turning out to be a couple with a gruesome kink to Ally and Jay almost experiencing sacrificial love, here is everything that goes down in the slasher's final moments.

Detective Shaw and Her Boyfriend Are Both Revealed to Be the Infamous Killer

After barely making it out alive at the drive-in slaughter, Ally and Jay feel relieved that they have finally taken down the serial killer haunting Seattle. Instead of celebrating together, Ally opts to go home and call Jay to finish their pitch proposal. Yet, later that night, she vehemently regrets her decision. As her best friend Monica (Gigi Zumbado) encourages her to stop sabotaging her chances at finding love, the protagonist decides to go after him. On her way to the airport, she receives a cryptic call from Heart Eyes, revealing that the slasher was nowhere near dead. To make matters worse, Jay is in danger.

When she arrives at the chapel where Heart Eyes is keeping Jay hostage, Ally uncovers the killer's true identity — or shall I say identities. Turns out that two individuals were wearing a mask with heart-shaped eyes, one being Detective Shaw (Jordana Brewster) and the other being her boyfriend, the guy working in the police station's IT department who previously asked Ally out. They are actually a couple with a kink for killing other pairs, who seem to be just as enamored by one another as they are. The slasher that the protagonists attacked at the drive-in was a fanboy of the real duo behind Heart Eyes.

'Heart Eyes' Ends With Ally and Jay Ready to Take the Next Step in Their Relationship