If you're a slasher fan, there are many reasons to be happy right now. After being looked down upon for years, the subgenre is surging back thanks to recent releases like Thanksgiving and the Terrifier trilogy. This month we were presented with another promising slasher entry in Heart Eyes, directed by Josh Ruben. Heart Eyes has a clever premise, as a masked killer strikes every Valentine's Day, killing couples. When the killer choses Ally (Olivia Holt) and Jay (Mason Gooding) as his (her? their?!) next targets, what we get is a horror movie that purposely leans into romantic comedy tropes, as Ally and Jay begin to fall in love while they run for their lives. Ruben has said that he modeled his film after Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, but, honestly, it's styled more like Scream, while falling short of both because of one big, fatal flaw: Heart Eyes doesn't know what kind of movie it wants to be.

'Heart Eyes' Has an Identity Crisis