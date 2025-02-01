The horror hits keep on coming. After Companion became a critical darling this week, Heart Eyes is the next major release on the blood-soaked calendar. There's been a lot of anticipation for the Josh Ruben (Werewolf Within) directed slasher due to its genre-bending holiday premise and the heart-throbbing talent involved. The Valentine's Day nightmare premieres next week to help kick off a February slate full of blood-soaked love. That being said, the review embargo has already been lifted for the film and critics are gushing over the “Heart Eyes Killer”.

As of Friday, January 31st, Heart Eyes has an impressive 91% fresh critic rating out of 23 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. This number has only been going up as more reviews have been added. There's not enough yet for an iconic certified-fresh rating and that glowing number can definitely go down as we get closer to this love-sick slasher’s theatrical debut, but it's a great start none-the-less. To put it into even greater context, Heart Eyes is falling in line with other recent smash holiday horror hits like Thanksgiving (84%) and Terrifier 3 (78%) on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was also co-written by genre vets Christopher Landon and Michael Kennedy, whose previous collaboration Freaky garnered much critical praise with a certified-fresh 84% on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition, Kennedy is well known for It's a Wonderful Knife, which has become a seasonal cult classic, while Landon’s Happy Death Day franchise has been one of the best slasher gems of the last decade.

What's ‘Heart Eyes’ About?

Heart Eyes follows two co-workers (Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding) who are mistaken as a couple by the Heart Eyes Killer. This serial killer has been murdering couples in the area for the last number of years with no clue about whom this heart-stabbing maniac is. Alongside Holt (Totally Killer) and Gooding (Scream), the film also stars Jordana Brewster (The Faculty) and Devon Sawa (Chucky). They’re playing two detectives hunting the killer in question and, in a new image, they appear to be interrogating Gooding’s character. Sawa has been very vocal about his love for this horror rom-com mash up, recently posting to X (formerly known as Twitter), “JOSH RUBEN IS A MAD SCIENTIST!! And what a cast and crew!! OLIVIA, MASON GIGI JORDANA … the f***ing cinematography the writing the set design Tony Gardner’s team.” He would finish by saying, “I’m so very proud to be in HEART EYES.” Of course, that massage was accompanied by the heart eyes emoji. This is the inspiration for the killer's mask in the film.

Heart Eyes gleefully ruins Valentine's Day on February 7, 2025, only in theaters. You can also read Collider’s full positive review of the horror rom-com here. Hopefully, the great early buzz can make the Heart Eyes Killer the next slasher icon alongside Ghostface, Freddy Krueger, and Art the Clown.