2025 is set to be another deadly year for horror, and one of the first slashers that every genre fan should be looking out for is Heart Eyes. The Valentine's Day-themed nightmare just released its first trailer this week and comes from the terrifyingly fun minds of Michael Kennedy (Freaky) and Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day). Now the newest image gives us the best look at Heart Eyes' scary masked Killer.

Revealed exclusively by USA Today in their larger 2025 preview, the latest image has our couple-hating villain in front of a hauntingly lit carousel. To make matters even more frightening, the “Heart Eyes” serial killer is wielding a massive hunting knife. While the trailer gave horror fans a glimpse of their mask, this wide shot puts the killer’s light eyes on full display. Emulating the popular heart eyes face emoji, this slasher will make you rethink the next time you want to send it in a text.

What's ‘Heart Eyes’ About?

Image Via USA Today & Sony Pictures

In the vein of classic holiday slashers like My Bloody Valentine and...well...Valentine, Heart Eyes follows “a pair of Seattle co-workers (Mason Gooding and Olivia Holt) who are mistaken as a couple and targeted by an infamous masked psycho labeled the Heart Eyes Killer, who wreaks gory havoc every Valentine's Day.” From the footage seen thus far, the film seems to take a lot of influence from Scream, but with a distinct horror-comedy style Kennedy and Landon have become known for. The pair, who worked together on the modern cult hit slasher Freaky, co-wrote the screenplay with Phillip Murphy. If that wasn't enough, Josh Ruben directed this love-sick project.

The filmmaker is best known for the underrated video game adaptation Werewolf Within. In terms of the cast, the slasher has a laundry list of horror icons as well. Alongside Gooding, best known for the recent Scream films, Heart Eyes also stars Devon Sawa (Chucky, Final Destination) and Jordana Brewster (The Faculty). Holiday slashers like Black Christmas and Halloween have always been a unique sub-genre for horror. Modern gems like Thanksgiving, It’s a Wonderful Knife and Terrifier 3 have only proven the value of these twisted tales even further. There hasn't been a significant Valentine's Day Slasher in a long while, so it'll be exciting to see how well Heart Eyes can make moviegoers fall in love at the box office. If the trailer is to be believed, we’re in for another blood-soaked horror treat.