The new slasher Heart Eyes hit some impressive box office milestones, thanks to its self-aware flirtation with the history of slashers and some of the most iconic rom-com tropes. Director Josh Ruben's slasher-wrapped-in-a-rom-com follows the Heart Eyes killer, a masked murderer that targets a different town every Valentine’s Day. This time around he’s sleepless in Seattle. Protagonists Ally (Olivia Holt) and Jay (Mason Gooding) have a meet cute at a coffee shop where they have the same order and an abundance of chemistry, then the inverse when it’s revealed that Jay is the “consumer cupid” her advertising firm has called in to clean up her mess of a Valentine’s jewelry campaign. There are thrills and kills from point A to point B. And spoiler alert: Ally and Jay are endgame.

Somewhat ironically, a film that ribs both romantic comedies and slasher horror makes Ally — and her relationship with Jay — more dynamic and dimensional than what both genres typically offer. With the slightest twist of the gender roles that both cherished genres ascribe, Ally is the hesitant misanthrope and Jay is the eager-to-please romanticist. Through plot twists and narrative turns, it's Ally who saves Jay from repeated distress and confronts her own reasonable and fleshed-out fears about love. It makes Heart Eyes' ending, while still silly and sweet, a welcome change to the stigma around women proposing to men. And it resonates all the more because the audience sees each bloody leap of faith on the way there.

'Heart Eyes' Makes Ally a Fully Rounded Character

Amidst creative kills and romance hallmarks, Ally in particular is incredibly well-developed. The audience sees Ally fairly quickly through the eyes of not only Jay but also her friends and employers. Before Ally and Jay come to blows at a Valentine's Day work meeting, long before she ever opens up to him, it’s clear that just below the surface of her bitter boundaries and cynical rebuttals is someone as wounded as they are hyper-independent. Ally self-sabotaged her last relationship – and presumably every relationship before it – a byproduct of losing her father so suddenly. As she later reveals to Jay between the moans of the horny hippies in the back of a van they're hiding in, Ally's mother and father had a perfect marriage, but when her father died, her mother was never the same.

Letting Ally have a backstory bigger than a busy career woman sidesteps the rom-com sin of making its lead woman seem overdramatic and hysterical just so a charming and chill male lead can fix her. But it doesn’t let her off the hook for her behavior either. In true romantic comedy tradition, she’s called out by her friend about it. Her friend, Monica (Gigi Zumbado), is not some cookie-cutter pro-monogamy housewife or else an equally messy, far more awkward version of Ally’s own psychological makeup. Where Ally is closed off, Monica is open-minded, toeing the line between being a "sugar baby" and finding herself in love with a rich, old man. In short, women are people, even among the silliness and brutality of Heart Eyes. The film dodges a major flaw in too many romantic comedies. In Heart Eyes, a woman's relationship with or refusal to engage in romance isn’t marked as something to be cured by marriage.

'Heart Eyes' Packs Plenty of Subtle Subversion