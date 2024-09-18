Valentine's Day isn't always about hearts and flowers. Sometimes it's about having your heart cut out - literally. That's why the new romantic horror comedy Heart Eyes will hit theaters this winter. Deadline reports that the heart-stopping slasher is set to be released on February 7, 2025, by Sony Entertainment.

Emerging scream queen Olivia Holt (Totally Killer, Cruel Summer) and Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin in the two most recent Scream movies) will star as a pair of coworkers working late on Valentine's Day in Seattle. Unfortunately, they get mistaken for a couple by the Heart Eyes Killer, a serial killer who hunts down and butchers pairs of lovebirds. The pair will have to rely on each other and run for their lives if they want to survive to February 15. The film also stars Gigi Zumbado (Bridge and Tunnel), Devon Sawa (Chucky), and Jordana Brewster (The Fast and Furious franchise).

What Other Movies Are Coming Out in February?

Right now, Heart Eyes' only competition on February 7 is With Love, an action thriller starring Ke Huy Quan and Ariana DeBose. The next week brings Valentine's Day, and a stacked lineup of films that Hollywood hopes audiences will fall in love with. That includes Captain America: Brave New World, which puts newbie shield-slinger Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) up against the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) and Thunderbolt Ross (Harrison Ford), the latter of whom is now both the US President and a rampaging Red Hulk; Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the fourth entry in Renée Zellweger's rom-com series; and The Smurfs Movie, an all-animated film starring the beloved blue Belgians. The 21st sees the release of the inspirational Zachary Levi film The Unbreakable Boy and Osgood Perkins' Stephen King adaptation, The Monkey. Last Breath, a survival thriller starring Finn Cole, Woody Harrelson, and Simu Liu; and the Sonequa Martin-Green dramedy My Dead Friend Zoe will close out the month.

Heart Eyes is directed by Josh Ruben (Scare Me, Werewolves Within), from a script by Phillip Murphy and horror-comedy veterans Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) and Michael Kennedy (It's a Wonderful Knife); Murphy and Landon previously collaborated on Freaky. Landon and Divide/Conquer’s Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks will produce. Spyglass' Gary Barber and Chris Stone executive produce the film alongside Mel Turner, Murphy, and Kennedy.

Heart Eyes will be released in theaters on February 7, 2025.