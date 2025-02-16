Warning: The article contains heavy spoilers concerning Heart Eyes' biggest reveals.

Sex is an ever-present and constantly evolving facet of horror, especially when it comes to slasher films. As Randy Meeks says in the original Scream, "There are certain rules that one must abide by in order to successfully survive a horror movie. For instance, number one – you can never have sex. Sex equals death, okay?" He's not wrong. From young Michael Myers’ killing his sister in the opening minutes of Halloween to the often praised but ultimately regressive plot of It Follows, there’s no doubt that, if you're a character in a slasher movie, sex is the most dangerous activity you can take part in. But now along comes Heart Eyes, a new slasher movie that subverts this rule in many ways, most notably by having its killers obsessed not with unnamed purity or the trope itself, but rather with their own kinks.

In the movie, which was directed by Josh Ruben and is playing in theaters now, Heart Eyes' titular killer targets couples in a different city each Valentine’s Day. This year, it’s Seattle. And thanks to this slasher film's sugary romantic-comedy coating, its characters are wrapped in the duality of a chaste but sensually tense romance alongside surviving a murder spree. After a recent breakup, advertising executive Ally (Olivia Holt) finds herself down on love. A perpetual doom-scroller of her ex’s socials, Ally is bitter to the detriment of her career. Enter Jay (Scream’s Mason Gooding), the “Consumer Cupid” of the freelancing advertising world, there to clean up Ally’s ad campaign that unfortunately focused on doomed romances right on the heels of the return of the Heart Eyes Killer (or HEK for short). The business entanglement, enemies-to-lover energy only makes Ally and Jay's chemistry stronger, so when Ally kisses Jay to make her ex jealous at a restaurant meet-up, HEK is hot on their heels. You could say that HEK ships it.

Meanwhile, the lead detective on the case of these Valentine's Day crimes is Jeanine Shaw (Fast and Furious alum Jordana Brewster), a single lady who scrolls dating apps while working crime scenes, blushing over hypothetical future husbands. Her partner, Zeke Hobbs (horror legend Devon Sawa), positions himself (unsuccessfully) as a rough-around-the-edges, there-all-along romantic option. And Ally has a standard rom-com best friend, Monica (Gigi Zumbado), who is loud and proud about sex, a la Sex in the City’s Samantha Jones. (Monica even has a "sugar daddy," though she prefers the term "sponsor.") Pretty much everyone in Heart Eyes has romance on their mind.

'Heart Eyes' Presents Sex a Bit Differently Than Most Slashers