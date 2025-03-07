Love hurts (like really, really, really hurts) in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek behind the making of Josh Ruben’s horror hit, Heart Eyes. To celebrate the movie’s digital arrival, audiences are invited to take a peek behind the curtain and walk through one of the project’s most brutal and bloody scenes alongside Ruben and Director of Photography, Stephen Murphy. The film, which sliced and diced its way into cinemas back in February, straddles the line between horror and rom-com, giving audiences not only a holiday horror flick, but also something they’ve never seen before. In it, Mason Gooding’s (the Scream franchise) Jay and Olivia Holt’s (Totally Killer) Ally find themselves up against a masked psychopath who steps out to slay happy couples on Valentine’s Day.

Join Ruben and Murphy in our exclusive sneak peek, as they dig into how and why they made one of the most memorable sequences insanely brutal. Transporting us to the moment when the drive-in scene came to life, Murphy reveals that he and the director were going for a Jaws-like moment, placing the killer in the middle of a place packed with people and watching the madness unfold. While the original plan was to only have the titular murderer wipe out just one couple, it quickly became apparent that they should go all in on the chaos. Camera operators work their way around the madness, while Ruben praises the incredibly on-point and wildly successful work of the stunt team who supported his vision every step of the way.

Who Else Is Behind ‘Heart Eyes’?

Along with Ruben and Murphy, the creative team behind Heart Eyes included the likes of Phillip Murphy, Michael Kennedy, and Christopher Landon, who co-penned the screenplay. Horror fans are likely to recognize Landon’s name as the director of the Happy Death Day franchise, as well as the original helmer of Scream 7, before the production went into overhaul in the fall of 2023. Joining the leading pair at the center of the story is a lineup of talent that also includes Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious franchise), Michaela Watkins (You Hurt My Feelings), and Gigi Zumbado (Bridge and Tunnel).

Even though it can now be rented and viewed from the comfort of your own home, Heart Eyes is still enjoying a cinematic run just in case you want to catch the slasher on the big screen. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above and go into the terrifying world where chaos reigns supreme.