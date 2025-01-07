A New Year means new horror films to die over. In the slasher category, one of the first nightmares putting genre fans to the test is the Valentine's Day-themed bloodbath Heart Eyes. The film from co-writer Michael Kennedy (Freaky) and director Josh Ruben (Werewolf Within) is filled with modern horror icons. Now, as couples prepare to lock their doors for its February release, Heart Eyes' new trailer has been unleashed.

This is the first official trailer after a short teaser thrillingly terrorized fans at the end of last year. The film previously highlighted some of the brutal kills and Heart Eyes’ central killer, a deadly figure wearing a mask featuring a twisted version of the popular Heart Eyes emoji. That scary quick glimpse didn't dive much into the story, but now horror fans are finally getting a sizable taste of this new slasher villain’s murderous game.

What's ‘Heart Eyes’ About?

This romantic holiday slasher follows the “Heart Eyes Killer” who's made Valentine's Day a living hell for couples the last number of years. Single life has never felt this good, but just don't get caught with someone else on the most loving day of the year. While Christmas and Halloween are the traditional settings most moviegoers think of when holiday slashers come to mind, Valentine's Day is an underrated date for the sub-genre. Featuring classics like My Bloody Valentine and Valentine, this heart-filled holiday has seen its fair share of horror. Another reason for the excitement surrounding Heart Eyes, besides just its intriguing premise, is the talent behind it. Written by Kennedy, Phillip Murphy and Christopher Landon (Freaky, Happy Death Day), this is a slasher that has the potential to be the next Scream in terms of quality. Kennedy has become one of the hottest writers in the genre with Freaky, It's a Wonderful Knife and Time Cut under his belt, while Landon is best known for directing Freaky, the Happy Death Day films and writing many of the Paranormal Activity installments. Ruben is also no slouch when it comes to horror, previously directing the critically-acclaimed Scare Me and Werewolf Within. If that wasn't enough, Heart Eyes’ cast is scream-worthy. Featuring the likes of Mason Gooding (Scream), Olivia Holt (Totally Killer), Devon Sawa (Chucky, Final Destination) and Jordana Brewster (The Faculty), this is an ensemble that’s love at first sight.

When Does ‘Heart Eyes’ Release?

Heart Eyes releases in theaters on February 7, 2025, just in time to make Valentine's Day a little more horrific. Until then, the new trailer can be viewed below. Heart Eyes is rated-R for “strong violence and gore, language and some sexual content.” This will be anything but a tame slasher. You can also visit the film's official website for more information.