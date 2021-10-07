Vertical Entertainment has released a trailer for its upcoming movie Heart of Champions, starring Michael Shannon (Knives Out, Take Shelter), and Charles Melton (Riverdale, American Horror Story). The trailer shows Murphy (Shannon) announcing himself as the new coach for a failing college rowing team, saying in his introduction, "You are gonna learn something that can't be taught in a book or a classroom out on that river. You will learn how to be a team."

Along with Shannon and Melton, Heart of Champions stars Alexander Ludwig (Vikings, The Hunger Games) and Alex Macnicoll (Transparent, 13 Reasons Why), Ash Santos (Night Teeth), Lilly Krug (Every Breath You Take), and David James Elliott (JAG). Heart of Champions is directed by Michael Mailer (Blind) and written by Vojin Gjaja. Heart of Champions is also executive produced by Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, who rode crew in Harvard, as shown in The Social Network.

Heart of Champions is set to release on October 29 in select theaters. Check out the trailer for Heart of Champions below.

Here is the synopsis of Heart of Champions:

After finishing last in the national championship, a college rowing team descends into turmoil and constant infighting between team leaders Alex (Alexander Ludwig), Chris (Charles Melton), and John (Alex MacNicoll). A tough Army veteran, Coach Murphy (Michael Shannon), arrives at the start of the new season to transform the status quo and unlock their true potential. Using his experience and unconventional methods to help them overcome petty rivalries and personal challenges, Coach Murphy must inspire these young men to learn what it takes to be a team before they can be champions.

