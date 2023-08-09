After Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One's explosive arrival in early July, Netflix is prepping for the highly-anticipated release of their own female-led spy film starring Gal Gadot. The action thriller Heart of Stone is set to arrive on the streaming platform on August 11, and it features a star-studded ensemble cast. Directed by Peaky Blinders director Tom Harper, the film follows a global spy on an undercover mission to protect an artificial intelligence, known as "The Heart". As the agent tries to detain a hacker trying to take possession of "The Heart", she ends up infiltrating and befriending an MI6 team. Here is a detailed cast and character guide to this action-packed project.

Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone

Rachel Stone is an international spy who is tasked with a mission to protect "The Heart", a valuable and possibly dangerous asset, for a peace-keeping organization called The Charter. As the only person that stands in the way of The Charter and "The Heart", Rachel has to deal with many unprecedented obstacles to maintaining her career in the MI6 in check.

Though Gal Gadot is primarily known for Wonder Woman, the actress has starred in multiple action-packed projects throughout her career. Some notable mentions are the Fast and Furious franchise and Netflix's Red Notice (which has a sequel in the works). Gadot is also set to play the lead in Cleopatra and the evil queen in the Snow White live-action film opposite Rachel Zegler.

Jamie Dornan as Parker

Parker is the leader of the MI6 team that Rachel is a part of. Although he initially doesn't see Rachel's potential as an agent, he progressively grows more fond of her throughout their mission together. In an interview with Collider's own Erick Massoto, Jamie Dornan shared that Parker's greatest characteristic is his determination:

"His determination. You know, he's very driven, he's very driven in everything he does. That's a good thing to sort of aim for, you know, someone who is focused on what they want to achieve and will stop it at any means to get there. I admire that."

Before this Netflix original, Dornan had the opportunity to play various notable characters throughout his career, both on TV and in film. From playing Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise to serial killer Paul Spector in the BBC series The Fall, the actor has many credits under his belt. Dornan's also previously worked in a spy drama, Anthropoid, and Heart of Stone is the actor's second project in the genre.

Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan

Keya Dhawan is a skilled hacker looking to steal "The Heart", which is being guarded by Rachel. She is determined to get it because having access to "The Heart" could change her life forever, given its nature as top-secret artificial intelligence from The Charter. Heart of Stone is Bollywood star Alia Bhatt's English-language debut on screen and the actress expressed her enthusiasm for the project in an interview with Digital Spy, where Bhatt said that she was interested in the project from the moment she read the scrip:

"When I read the script, I loved the script, I loved my part. To me, the biggest character in the film is the film itself. If you enjoy the film, and the film is good, whatever you add to it will be good as well. There was no shadow of a doubt in my mind, this something it was just fate, it was meant to be for me. I’m really glad it worked out this way."

Aside from her character in the Netflix original, she is also known for her roles in popular Hindi films such as Udta Punjab, Gully Boy, and RRR.

Matthias Schweighöfer as Jack of Hearts

Jack of Hearts is the tech specialist for The Charter, and as his name implies, he is the one who operates "The Heart". Playing him is German actor and filmmaker Matthias Schweighöfer. His notable roles include playing Ludwig Dieter in Zack Snyder's Netflix film Army of Dead and Werner Heisenberg in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which is currently in theaters. The actor will also play music producer Frank Farian in the upcoming Milli Vanilli biopic entitled Girl You Know It's True.

Sophie Okonedo as Nomad

Few details have been disclosed about Sophie Okonedo's character Nomad ahead of the film's release, but she will certainly have a major role in this spy drama. The Oscar-nominated actress received a lot of acclaim for her performance in 2004's Hotel Rwanda. Okonedo has also previously worked with Heart of Stone director Tom Harper in Wild Rose and alongside Gadot in Death on the Nile.

Paul Ready as Max Bailey

Max Bailey is the MI6 driver and a key member of the team. He also becomes Rachel's friend and helps her to feel welcomed by the spy crew. Paul Ready plays Max and this isn't the first time that the actor participates in an action-packed production. Before Heart of Stone, he starred in the limited series The Bodyguard alongside Richard Madden (who recently played a spy in the Prime Video series Citadel). Ready is also known for his roles in BBC's MotherFatherSon and Prime Video's Utopia.

Jing Lusi as Theresa Yang

Last, but not least, Theresa Yang is the MI6's designated sharpshooter. Although her shooting skills can be daunting, Yang is an active team player and always has a cool attitude. Jing Lusi plays Theresa Yang in the spy drama, and she is known for her roles in Crazy Rich Asians and the BAFTA-nominated series Gangs of London. The actress was also a subject in the BBC documentaries My Chinese New Year and Chinese New Year: The Biggest Celebration on Earth.

Apart from these stars, Heart of Stone also features Jon Kortajarena (High Seas), Enzo Cilenti (Guardians of the Galaxy), Archie Madekwe (Midsommar), and more in supporting roles. Catch the movie on Netflix starting on August 11.