Netflix has been ahead of the game the past decade when it comes to exclusive movies and tv shows on their streaming service. Their ability to cultivate high level talent has been very impressive and they look to continue that with their next original film. Reported exclusively by Deadline, Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot are set to star in Heart of Stone from Netflix and Skydance which is being touted as an “international spy thriller.”

The plot is being kept a secret for now, but the film is being directed by War & Peace’s Tom Harper from a script written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Rucka is best known as a comic book writer ironically for characters like Wonder Woman, but he has film experience as he wrote the screenplay for Netflix’s The Old Guard which was based on his own graphic novel while Schroeder is best known for writing Hidden Figures and Disney’s Christopher Robin.

Heart of Stone will be produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn. Gadot will also be producing with her husband Jaron Varsano through their production company Pilot Wave. On top of that, Harper, Rucka, and Patty Whitcher will serve as executive producers.

Gadot has become quite the action star with her role as Wonder Woman in the DC universe along with her turn in The Fast and Furious franchise, and she recently starred in another Netflix spy thriller Red Notice late last year. She will next be seen later this month in the murder mystery sequel Death on the Nile. Dornan, on the other hand, is best known for the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, but he is coming off an Oscar worthy performance in Belfast and will next be seen in the HBO Max miniseries The Tourist.

It will be fun to see these two talented performers in an action-packed spy thriller together, which Netflix hopes will have same success that Red Notice enjoyed. They won this film in a hotly contested auction from Skydance at the beginning of last year, and it has become a high priority for the streaming service. While there is no release date or window yet, we are sure to hear more information about the project soon.

