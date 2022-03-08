Netflix and Skydance's international thriller, Heart of Stone, has just gained four new cast members including Sophie Okonedo and Matthias Schweighöfer. The other two actors who have been added to the film's ensemble are Jing Lusi and Paul Ready. Gal Gadot headlines Heart of Stone, which also features the already announced Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan as well as Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt. The film's plot is currently under wraps, but it has been described as a spy thriller.

Heart of Stone started production this week, according to a post on star Gal Gadot's Instagram page. The Wonder Woman star also revealed that her character's name in the film is Rachel Stone. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder penned the script of the film, which is being directed by Tom Harper. Harper is known for helming the films Wild Rose and The Aeronauts, and in addition to Heart of Stone, is set to direct the upcoming romance flick Forever. Rucka is a comic book writer who made his screenwriting debut with Netflix's The Old Guard in 2020, while Schroeder has penned the scripts for several major movies including Hidden Figures and Christopher Robin.

It is not currently known what characters the four newly announced stars will play. Okonedo is known for drama films like Hotel Rwanda and The Secret Life of Bees, as well as appearing in shows like Prime Video's Flack and Netflix's psychological thriller, Ratched. The British-born actress can currently be seen on the big screen in Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile, also starring Gadot, and is set to appear in the upcoming film Raymond and Ray. Schweighöfer is known for playing Dieter in the Netflix films Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves, and he is also set to star in the upcoming sports drama flick The Swimmers.

Lusi is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Amanda Ling in Crazy Rich Asians, and will voice Black Tiger in the animated kids' show, Jade Armor, which will be released on Cartoon Network as well as HBO Max. English actor Ready can be recognized from his roles on hit television shows such as The Terror and Motherland. Gadot is producing the film on top of starring, and director Harper is serving as an executive producer as well. Details on Heart of Stone are still fairly scarce, but since production has just started, more information should start to come out shortly.

