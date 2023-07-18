We’re about a month away from Gal Gadot-led Heart of Stone and as promotions roll out Netflix is giving us new details and a better look at the cast. The feature is being billed as a globe-trotting spy-thriller as the streamer seeks to kick-start its own franchise in the genre with the Wonder Woman star. A new set of character posters have been released by the streamer that gives us a good look at the diverse cast of the upcoming feature.

Gadot is seen as the titular spy with a stern expression on her face in the new poster. She’s followed by Alia Bhatt (RRR, Brahmastra) who is set to play the antagonist of the movie. After cementing her place as the top talent with a string of successful leading roles in the Indian film industry, this would be Bhatt’s first stint as a villain and her fans surely can’t wait for it. The next poster sees Jamie Dornan as Gadot’s ally Parker. The final poster introduces us to Matthias Schweighöfer’s character.

What to Expect from Heart of Stone?

The movie follows Gadot as an elite agent, Rachel Stone, who has a life-altering secret bigger than her career with MI6. She is the only one who stands between the mysterious, powerful organization – the Charter, and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset, the Heart, which Bhatt’s character, Keya, is set to steal.

Image via Netflix

The previously released trailer gives us a look at the moody cinematography, exquisite locations, and action-packed sequences. While plot details about the movie are kept tightly under wraps the set pieces and landscape feels fitting for a spy thriller that has been shot in Italy, London, Reykjavík, and Lisbon. Gadot previously revealed that she realized there’s an audience for a “female action protagonist,” which moved her to take up the role. Though she has put down Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth, her fans won't miss her in action.

Along with Gadot as Rachel, Dornan as Parker, and Bhatt as Keya Dhawan, the movie also casts Schweighöfer, Sophie Okonedo, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Jon Kortajarena, and Archie Madekwe. The movie is helmed by Peaky Blinders’ fame Tom Harper with a story by Greg Rucka, who co-wrote the screenplay with Allison Schroeder. With amazing talents both behind and in front of the camera, this feature has all the potential to turn into a franchise that audiences would look out for.

Heart of Stone debuts exclusively on Netflix on August 11. You can check out the new character posters below: