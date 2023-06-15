It's the season for good spy stories — Amazon’s Citadel has wrapped, audiences will soon see the MCU’s Secret Invasion, and there’s the highly anticipated Tom Cruise-led Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. In this crowd of superheroes and secret spies, Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone will provide a high octane female-driven spy feature as Netflix adds another big budget action film to its catalog starring A-listers.

Total Film released a new cover revealing Gadot and Jamie Dornan’s spies, and they look pretty dapper. With Heart of Stone, the streamer hopes to start its own Mission Impossible-esque franchise with Gadot in the lead. In the upcoming feature, she plays an elite agent, Rachel Stone, who keeps a life-altering secret bigger than her career with MI6. As she is the only one who stands between the mysterious, powerful organization the Charter, and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset, the Heart.

What to Expect from Heart of Stone

While details of the upcoming feature are being kept tightly under wraps, the previously released teaser promises epic set pieces and landscapes fitting for a globe-trotting spy feature. The movie has been shot in Italy, London, Reykjavík, and Lisbon and showcases moody cinematography on a spectacular scale. Speaking of her character, Gadot previously revealed, “I realized that there was an audience for a female action protagonist.". Over the years the actor has cemented her status as an action star with features like Wonder Woman and Red Notice. It’s only fitting that she leads the upcoming feature, she further revealed:

“I grew up watching Bond, and Mission, and Bourne. I wanted to create a really strong, female-driven action movie that is for everybody, not a male story that’s been done many times already.”

Image via Netflix

Along with Gadot as Rachel and Dornan as Parker, the movie also casts Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan, along with Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Jon Kortajarena, and Archie Madekwe. The feature is directed by Peaky Blinders’ fame Tom Harper. The story is by Greg Rucka, who co-wrote the screenplay with Allison Schroeder. With numerous talents both behind and in front of the camera, this feature has all the potential to turn into a franchise that audiences would look out for.

Heart of Stone debuts exclusively on Netflix on August 11. You can check out the magazine cover below.