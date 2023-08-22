The Big Picture Extraction 2 has become a hit on Netflix, ranking #10 on the Most Popular English Films list with 129.3M views.

The film has joined its predecessor Extraction on the list, making it the first franchise with two movies in the rankings.

Heart of Stone, featuring Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Jamie Dornan, has maintained the top spot in the English Films List, while Depp V Heard dominates the TV chart this week.

Chris Hemsworth is still landing on Netflix charts with his action-packed adventure thriller Extraction 2. The movie finally broke into the streamer's Most Popular list at number ten with 129.3M views in about two months since launch. The movie is a great action-packed feature that elaborates further on Tyler Rake’s life and his haunting past. Fans commended it for its big set pieces, massive oners, and larger-than-life vision of returning director Sam Hargrave.

Now Extraction 2 stands tall next to its predecessor Extraction which is at number nine and marks it as the first franchise to chart two movies in the coveted list. Interestingly, this is the third AGBO movie on the list as Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling starring The Gray Man sits comfortably at number five. Further, Netflix’s latest action movie, The Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Jamie Dornan is going strong clocking 35.2M views in the second week to take the top spot on the English Films List again as the number one Netflix movie in 91 countries this week.

Closely following it in the number two spot is the animated film The Monkey King starring Jimmy O. Yang and Bowen Yang with 8.1M views while Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie remained on the list coming in sixth with 3.5M views. Furthermore, fans have gravitated towards documentaries sd Untold: Hall of Shame which examines sports' biggest steroid scandals, and Untold: Johnny Football which traces the meteoric rise and fall of football star Johnny Manziel, both found a spot on the list.

Audiences Can't Look Away From 'Depp V Heard'

Image via Netflix

Continuing the trend of documentary viewing, taking the top spot in the English TV list is the Depp V Heard limited series which debuted with 16.2M views. The documentary aims to break down what was said in court, highlight the differences in testimony, and encapsulate the influence of the trial on American social media and pop culture. Following it is Painkiller starring talents like Matthew Broderick and Uzo Aduba holding strong for a second week with 10.9M views. Returning series like The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, The Witcher Season 3, and The Heartstopper Season 2, among others, also dominated the TV list. In non-English TV titles The Chosen One, a Mexican coming-of-age supernatural drama landed at the top of the list with 3.1M views. While A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case, a Brazilian true-crime documentary debuted at the top spot on the Non-English Films List with 5.7M views.

All the shows and movies are available on Netflix to stream. You can check out our conversation with Anthony Russo and Hargrave about Extraction 2 below: