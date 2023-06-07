There's no denying that audiences love a good spy story, and Gal Gadot has a new addition to the genre on the way with the upcoming release of Heart of Stone from Netflix. In an exclusive via Empire Magazine, a brand-new image from the film has been released, showcasing the action star in the midst of a fiery explosion.

“The scene was even crazier, at a higher altitude,” Gadot said about the image to Empire, “and we got into the science of it and dialed it down so that a human could do it. That was something I wanted to really make sure we nailed. That could be done by people.” If there’s one thing that makes or breaks a spy film, it's the action set pieces, and Heart of Stone is shaping up to honor the genre with a unique spin.

Additional details remain under wraps for now, but the image does tease an action-packed spy film that echoes the likes of 007 and the Mission: Impossible franchise, which would serve as a fun and thrilling experience this summer. “I realized that there was an audience for a female action protagonist,” Gadot said. “I grew up watching Bond, and Mission, and Bourne. I wanted to create a really strong, female-driven action movie that is for everybody, not a male story that’s been done many times already.”

Gal Gadot Has a Potential New Franchise on the Way

Gadot is best known for her role as Wonder Woman in DC’s Cinematic Universe. However, with DC now seeing an extensive overhaul following James Gunn’s hiring as Co-CEO of DC Studios, Gadot's future as the iconic character remains in doubt. However, the actor still has plenty of roles up her sleeve, as Heart of Stone could be the beginning of a new spy franchise, which director Tom Harper previously teased.

Alongside the eventual release of Heart of Stone, Gadot is also attached to star in Disney’s live-action Snow White remake as the Evil Queen, opposite Rachel Zegler. The actor is also set to step into the ancient world as Cleopatra in an upcoming film adaptation of the real-life figure. However, no additional updates of the film have been announced, and with the WGA’s writer’s strike still in full effect, the film may still be a while away from debuting on the big screen. Until then, fans of the actor can fully dive into her new epic spy thriller when Heart of Stone debuts on Netflix.

Heart of Stone debuts exclusively on Netflix on August 11. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming spy film below.