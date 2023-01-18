Gal Gadot is set to take her momentum from her major role in Netflix's Red Notice and star as the lead of the streaming service's next spy thriller, Heart of Stone. The upcoming high-octane action film is set to debut on Netflix later this year on August 11, 2023.

The story follows the titular character Rachel Stone, played by Gadot, who is an intelligence operative who is the only one that stands between her international peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most powerful and dangerous asset. Along with Gadot, the cast of the film includes Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who will be making her Hollywood debut with this film, as well as Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready, among others.

First announced in December 2020, Heart of Stone is aiming to kickstart a whole new spy action franchise, with Netflix receiving the distribution rights the following month in January of 2021. The production of the film began a year after the rights were acquired by the streaming service in January 2022 and visited many different locations around the world during its 5-month shoot such as the UK, Iceland, and Portugal. Principal photography wrapped in July 2022.

Image via Netflix

Who Else is Working on Heart of Stone

The film is set to be directed by Tom Harper, who is most well known for directing episodes of TV shows such as Peaky Blinders, War and Peace, and Amazon's The Aeronauts, with the script being co-written by comic book writer Greg Rucka, who has previously worked with Netflix by writing the adaptation of his own comic series The Old Guard, and Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Allison Schroeder, known for co-writing films like Hidden Figures and Christopher Robin. Producers on the film include Gadot, who is producing the film alongside Jaron Varsano via Pilot Wave as well as Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn. Both Harper and Rucka also serve as executive producers on the film alongside Patty Whitcher​​​​​​.

Heart of Stone is set to premiere on Netflix on August 11. You can check out the trailer for the upcoming spy thriller as well as read its official description down below.