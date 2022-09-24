The Red Notice must have whet Gal Gadot's appetite for Netflix thrillers because the Wonder Woman heroine is returning to the streamer for the upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, which sees her star as the titular Rachel Stone, a CIA agent fueled by her adrenaline. The new teaser dropped during Netflix's annual TUDUM event and while it wasn't quite a trailer, it certainly teased what fans can expect from Gadot, as well as Jamie Doran and Alia Bhatt.

The short teaser features Gadot giving a little insight into her character Rachel Stone including what her motivators are, some of her connections with others, and she even teases some of the epic action that audiences will get to witness in the film. While it doesn't fully reveal who Dornan and Bhatt are to Gadot's Stone, it's clear that they're both an integral part of the action-packed plot. Gadot promises that the film will not only be epic, but also grounded and raw—something that is evident in the footage shown.

Heart of Stone comes from screenwriters Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, and is directed by British filmmaker Tom Harper, who has worked on hit series like Peaky Blinders, Misfits, and the critically acclaimed adaptation of War & Peace. With Heart of Stone, Bhatt will be making her American debut after a decade of acclaimed work in Bollywood, she hails from the Bhatt family who are a well-known and extremely successful family within India's film industry. In addition to Bhatt and Dornan, the cast includes Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready.

Fans of Dornan's might get a little laugh out of him appearing in another project entitled the "Heart is Something," seeing as one of the actors' most pivotal episodes of Once Upon a Time was entitled "The Heart is a Lonely Hunter." Hopefully, in the Heart of Stone no one crushes his heart, though Gadot is set to appear as the Evil Queen in Disney's upcoming Snow White live-action. If the teaser is any indication, Dornan appears to be working with Gadot's CIA agent, though that still leaves plenty of double-crossing and drama as spy thrillers are wont to do.

A specific 2023 release date has not yet been released for Heart of Stone, but fans can get an early look at the film below:

