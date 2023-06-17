As the premiere date of the action-thriller Heart of Stone gets closer, it’s time to get our blood pumping with a brand-new trailer for the greatly anticipated movie. Previously, we had only seen a first-look video with behind-the-scenes footage, but Netflix decided to unveil the full trailer for the movie during its global fan event TUDUM in Brazil.

The trailer focuses on Gal Gadot’s Rachel Stone, who has a tough time living a life full of secrets. Being an MI-6 secret agent would be difficult enough to handle, but Stone has the added pressure of being part of an organization that is kept secret even from secret agents. It looks like those worlds are about to collide, and her life will probably spiral into chaos when they do.

The Heart of Stone trailer also teases the action sequences that we’ll get to see when the movie premieres. Neon-lit parachuting, snowmobile stunts, car chases on European streets, and high-speed motorcycle getaways in the cold are only a few moments that we get a glimpse of, and it seems like Rachel Stone will go to hell and back in order to keep her secret identities and guarantee that whatever mission she’s in will be handled.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Zachary Levi Was "Stoked" by Gal Gadot's 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Cameo

Heart of Stone Sequel Is Not Unlikely

Last but not least, the trailer for Heart of Stone makes it clear that this could be the beginning of a spy film series to rival Mission: Impossible and 007. While it does have the same elements – an ambitious story, multiple-country filming locations and action to boot, Heart of Stone is not based on any novels or other materials. The movie is also a great title to keep Gadot fans happy by seeing her save the world once again – we’re yet to discover how Wonder Woman will fit into the new DC Universe in cinemas, since Wonder Woman 3 has reportedly been scrapped but new DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran say that Gadot wasn't booted from the DC universe.

Heart of Stone is directed by Tom Harper, who previously helmed indie hit Wild Rose and episodes from Peaky Blinders and Misfits. The screenplay is by Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures). The cast also features Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades trilogy), Alia Bhatt (RRR), Matthias Schweighöfer (Army of the Dead), Paul Ready (The Terror) and Sophie Okonedo (Catherine Called Birdy).

Netflix premieres Heart of Stone on August 11. You can watch the trailer below: