After a fateful trip to Paris, it looks like the fun can't stop for the cast of Heartstopper, the romantic Netflix drama about a young couple who try to figure out their individual identities while falling in love with each other. The streaming platform has released the blooper reel for the second season, revealing moments where the actors in the show said the wrong lines on set, or where simply having fun with the rest of the cast and crew. The video is a wholesome contrast compared to how the main relationship in the series progressed during the latest episodes of its story.

After the important decisions Nick (Kit Connor) made when the first season came to an end, his relationship with Charlie (Joe Locke) improved because of him losing the fear of what others might say about it. The new chapter within their bond aligned itself with their school's plan of taking its students to Paris, in what turned out to be a very romantic trip for the main couple of the series. However, not everything can be perfect for Nick and Charlie, as they continued to struggle with outside factors that constantly threatened to mess with their relationship.

Nick had a very different life before he completely embraced his identity, and he wasn't going to be able to leave everything behind from one day to the next. His internal conflict was reflected in the fact that he struggled to come out to his rugby team, even if he openly loved Charlie and wanted to spend every day with him. Fortunately for everyone, Nick becomes so comfortable with who he is that he decides to end the second season by coming out on his personal Instagram account, letting the entire world know he's proud of who he is.

Is 'Heartstopper' Coming Back?

With most things being uncertain in the entertainment industry due to the dual strike organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, it could be concerning to think about the future of Heartstopper. But, fortunately for fans of the series, the show has already been renewed for a third season, and the title of the first episode from it was recently revealed by the streaming platform. The story of Charlie and Nick isn't over, and they will continue to learn more about each other, and themselves, when Heartstopper can return to television screens around the world. Production on the next installment can begin when studios pay their workers a fair wage, effectively ending the strikes.

