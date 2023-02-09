Romance is one of the most favored genres; with Valentine's Day just around the corner, it's not uncommon for moviegoers to grab their favorite romantic watches to cuddle up with during this time of the year. Assuredly, there have been countless profound, touching films of the genre throughout the years. But what makes a passionate, lovey-dovey film stand out?

While many romances feature incredibly satisfying happy endings, not every film that fits into the category evokes warm and cozy feelings. Sometimes they're raw, thought-provoking, and exceptionally painful — and we thank them for it. From La La LandtoHer, here are 10 great heart-wrenching romances for those who enjoy a good cry.

1 'La La Land' (2016)

Directed by Damien Chazelle, this enchanting movie revolves around Mia (Emma Stone) and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), two aspiring artists (an actress and a pianist) who struggle to reconcile their love life with the pursuit of their career dreams in the exciting city of Los Angeles.

Apart from its colorful, bewitching set design and equally gorgeous cinematography, La La Land's charm also relies on its captivating storytelling and spectacular score by Justin Hurwitz that helps bring the musical to life. With amazing acting — and chemistry — from both leads, this Oscar-winning Chazelle movie feels like a love letter to the industry, providing viewers with a stimulating narrative that is both comical and deeply heartbreaking.

2 'Blue Valentine' (2010)

The heart-wrenching Blue Valentine depicts a contemporary married couple played by gifted Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling and follows the evolution of their relationship over a span of years, shifting back and forth in time between the beginning of their romance to the ending of their marriage.

Often regarded as one of the saddest romance movies out there, the Derek Cianfrance film is guaranteed to make audiences burst into tears thanks to the intense, realistic love story it showcases. Although the well-acted, non-linear movie is emotionally devastating, it is also incredibly sweet at times. All in all, Blue Valentine is intriguing and complex while accurately exploring the death of marital love.

3 'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)

Brokeback Mountain is not for the faint of earth. It tells the gutwrenching story of Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Ennis (Heath Ledger), two American shepherds who develop a sexual and emotional bond in the summer of 1963 when they find work sheep-herding for the fictional and scenic Brokeback Moutain.

The beautiful Ang Lee-directed film focuses on carnal desire and lust in a "forbidden" relationship between two men during a very regressive time, depicting the two characters fighting to make sense of a love that they have been taught to neglect and consequently showcasing their frustrations with accepting what "masculinity" was supposed to look like in mid-century rural America.

4 'Atonement' (2007)

Based on the 2001 novel of the same name by Ian McEwan, Atonement is a well-executed movie that chronicles a life-changing, tragic and pivotal moment in the lives of three different people: 13-year-old Briony Tallis (Saoirse Ronan), her older sister Cecilia (Keira Knightley), and Robbie Turner (James McAvoy), who is accused of a crime he did not commit.

Joe Wright's brutally devastating and provocative tale of guilt and willful misinterpretation — as well as the unbearable consequences that come with it — makes for an incredibly touching watch that is guaranteed not to leave any viewer indifferent. With a thoughtfully written storyline and a few jaw-dropping plot twists throughout, Atonement is undoubtedly an essential watch.

5 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)

Céline Sciamma's French deeply moving historical romantic drama is as passionate as it is clever, so it's no wonder it won over a lot of people's hearts back in 2019. Set in the late 18th century, the engaging movie follows Marianne (Noémie Merlant), a painter who was hired to paint a wedding portrait of an aristrocat named Heloïse (Adèle Haenel) on an isolated island.

Originally titled Portrait de la jeune en feu, this powerful, bittersweet film with stunning visuals highlights the transcending and transformative power of love through a lovely and very genuine affair between two different, captivating women. Filled with tons of thought-provoking symbolism and a bewitching plot, Portrait of a Lady on Fire is the kind of film that demands to be watched at least once in a lifetime.

6 'Amour' (2012)

Focusing on Georges (Jean-Louis Trintignant) and Anna (Emmanuelle Riva), an elderly couple and retired music teachers, Amour showcases the consequences of decaying health in a long-term relationship as well as the challenging obstacles that come with it.

Michael Haneke's charming, well-acted film is an interesting character study that examines deep love and responsibility in a relationship where both parties are truly devoted to each other even when faced with the aches and sufferings of old age. While it is heartwrenching and hard to watch at times, Amour is equally delightful and will likely move audiences to tears.

7 'Carol' (2015)

Adapted from Patricia Highsmith's seminal novel The Price of Salt and starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara in two of their most memorable roles, Carol is about the love affair between photographer Therese and a charming older woman in 1950s New York.

This extraordinary tale of loneliness by Todd Haynes makes for a very entertaining, melancholic — even if it features a good ending — watch that counts on two unforgettable performances from the two main protagonists. Apart from being a very beautiful film, it is also touching and stimulating.

8 'Moonlight' (2016)

A24's Best Picture winner directorial debut is a very intense coming-of-age feature that presents three different stages in the life of a young African-American: childhood, adolescence and adult life. Moonlight explores the struggles and anxieties Chiron faces when it comes to his sexuality and identity, as well as the emotional and physical abuse he endures.

Barry Jenkins' remarkable film is far from being an easy watch — it is incredibly moving and thought-provoking, hitting viewers right on the spot. Although it tackles very sensitive themes, they are handled extremely well and send out powerful messages to the audience. Moonlight is equal parts poignant and painful as it is absolutely staggering.

9 'If Beale Street Could Talk' (2018)

Set in 1970s New York, the 2018 movie follows Tish (KiKi Layne), a 19-year-old African-American young woman who is madly in love with Fonny (Stephan James), an all-around incredible, nice guy who is just a few years older than her and loves her passionately. When Tish falls pregnant, she and her family set out to prove Fonny's — who has been wrongly arrested for the rape of a Puerto Rican woman because of the machinations of a racist cop — innocence.

Based on James Baldwin's tragic novel of the same name, Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk carefully studies the injustice of a broken system while providing viewers with a passionate, heart-wrenching love story between two people who love each other deeply. While it masterfully tackles the solidifying effects of love, the movie excels at highlighting the cruelty and discrimination black people undergo in America and therefore is a must-see film.

10 'Her' (2013)

Set in a near future, this Joaquin Phoenix-led film follows his character Theodore, a lonely writer who is undergoing an unhealthy amount of sadness and heartbreak post divorcing whom he thought was his soulmate. When he develops an unlikely relationship with an operating system designed to meet his every need, his isolated world takes a gigantic turn.

Spike Jonze's movie is undoubtedly an unforgettable one. With stunning cinematography and astounding set design, this sci-fi romance drama questions technology while shining a light on loneliness and isolation, as well as on the struggle to fit in a world that feels incredibly alien. Although it features its own share of joyful moments, for the most part, Her is raw, sorrowful, and melancholic.

