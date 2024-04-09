From true-crime documentaries to original movies, Netflix is the favorite streamer for many people's favorite genres, but perhaps the genre most fondly appreciated by the millions of subscribers to the platform is high-school teen comedy, with the likes of Sex Education and Never Have I Ever proving major hits. Another such hit debuting back in September 2022 is the Australian comedy Heartbreak High, which immediately received enormous praise from the many who watched it thanks to its eye-catching blend of Sex Education's raunchiness and Heartstopper's comfort.

Intended as a soft reboot of the cult classic 90s series of the same name, Heartbreak High proved to have all the same style and substance as the original while also updating the viewing experience for a modern audience. Loved for its quotability and cast of hilarious characters, the renewal of the series for a sophomore outing has left many wondering exactly who might be coming back to school. Well, wonder no more, for here is a guide to who is returning to class in Heartbreak High Season 2.

Ayesha Madon

Amerie

Amerie's superb intelligence and lightning wit are ready to get her in and out of trouble. Coming from a working-class background, she is always willing to stand her ground and fight for what she believes in, making her often the center of many a drama.

Despite their young age, Heartbreak High's cast contains a host of mature performances, perhaps none more so than Ayesha Madon's. Her ability to blend the comedy and drama required in this genre seems to come as second nature, highlighted by her nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of Amerie at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts. Madon may also be known for her roles in The Moth Effect and Love Me.

Chloe Hayden

Quinni

Incomparably adorable and often unapologetically honest, Quinni's time at Hartley High has thus far been a struggle for her, with her neurodivergence and the difficulties it comes with portrayed with subtlety and respect by actress Chloe Hayden. Despite these struggles, though, the love for life that Quinni has also bounced off the screen and into the hearts of the audience, with the show managing to neatly tackle a sensitive topic with one eye on education and another on sensitivity.

Taking on the role of Quinni was crucially going to require a lot of nuance and skill, so luckily, the casting team managed to acquire the talents of Chloe Hayden, with her endearing and true-to-life performance receiving plenty of praise. Beyond the walls of Heartbreak High, Hayden has appeared in the likes of Spooky Files and Counter Girls while also being a best-selling author, motivational speaker, and disability rights activist.

Thomas Weatherall

Malakai

Every great high-school comedy needs a budding, athletic male lead. However, Malakai is more than just an excellent basketball player, with his recent arrival in season one of Heartbreak High instantly putting him on the back foot. However, Malakai's charming ability to make friends soon changed his fortunes, with Season 2 likely to present newer and more difficult challenges for him.

Perhaps Heartbreak High's most eye-catching performance, Thomas Weatherall's engaging and touching portrayal of Malakai landed him wins for Best Supporting Actor at both the Logie Awards and the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards, with his addition to the Season 2 ensemble feeling crucial to its success. Known also for his work in the likes of RFDS and All My Friends Are Racist, Weatherall is attached to two more upcoming projects beyond Heartbreak High's sophomore outing - Exposure and The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

Bryn Chapman-Parish

Spencer

Best friends with Brodie Townsend's Ant and never far from a bickering row, Spencer, also known as Spider, is the sort of opinionated jock that the high-school rom-com thrives off. Disagreeable and often controversial, Spencer's favorite hobby is attending the biggest party and school and flexing his social muscles.

Having wanted to be an actor since he was 8 years old, Bryn Chapman Parish made his on-screen debut in an uncredited role in Unbroken. The following decade saw appearances in Mr Inbetween, Idiot-Proof, and, most notably, Heartbreak High. With a cinematography credit also to his name, Chapman-Parish looks like one to watch for the future of Australian acting, with his upcoming appearance in Season 2 looking to build on his solid showing in the first outing.

Brodie Townsend

Ant

Always ready with a shoulder to cry on or a joke to cheer you up, Ant is the friend everyone needs, with his unending kindness and respect for those around him regularly translating into him going above and beyond to save the day.

Actor Brodie Townsend might be the most inexperienced of the Heartbreak High ensemble, but that inexperience certainly doesn't translate on screen. Despite only having one other acting credit to his name in the form of a double episode appearance in the TV miniseries Significant Others, Brodie Townsend's performance as Ant in Heartbreak High has already done enough to earn him plenty of fans. Let's hope this is just the beginning of a terrific on-screen career.

Kartanya Maynard

Zoe Clark

A new addition to the Heartbreak High class of 2024, the dogmatic Zoe Clarke's role in the upcoming Season 2 looks set to be pivotal, with her group of Puriteens and their devotion to celibacy putting the entire SLT class at risk.

Young actress Kartanya Maynard joins the Heartbreak High ensemble fresh from her wonderful portrayal of Miranda Hoskins in the black comedy Deadloch. Receiving much praise already across her very short career to date, adding Heartbreak High to her resume will certainly increase her reputation. Maynard has also appeared in the likes of The Messenger and Gold Diggers.

Heartbreak High Season 2 opens its classroom doors on April 11, with streaming available via Netflix.

