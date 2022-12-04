The hilarious, lighthearted Gen-Z reboot of the beloved Australian teen dramedy Heartbreak High amassed an incredible 42.6 million views within three weeks of its first season dropping on Netflix in September. It spent two weeks in the streaming platform's top 10 list in more than 43 countries and has reached audiences worldwide with Heartbreak High trending on TikTok with 300 million views. Heartbreak High combines Sex Education's frank, humorous approach to sexuality and Degrassi's penchant for melodramatics, mixing it all into a show that is authentic to the experiences of Australian teens today. The first season introduced us to a cast of rich, layered characters written and created by Hannah Carroll Chapman.

Since Heartbreak High's first season dropped, fans have been speculating about what will happen next and which beloved characters will get back together. Throughout much of the season, many relationships and friendships were explored, including fan favorite Darren's (James Majoos) star-crossed romance with drug dealer Ca$h (Will McDonald), who we last saw was being arrested and dragged away by the cops. We also saw Amerie (Ayesha Madon) and Harper (Asher Yasbincek) finally bury the hatchet and resolve the messy love square between them, indigenous basketball player Malakai (Thomas Weatherall), and dreamboat Dusty (Joshua Heuston). Dusty's betrayal leads Amerie to see her childhood crush in a new light, but if lingering looks are anything to go off by, it seems there may be lingering sparks between her and Malakai. Meanwhile, Quinni's (Chloe Hayden) tentative relationship with Sasha (Gemma Chua-Tran) crumbled as they realized how incompatible they were.

Has Heartbreak High Been Renewed for Season 2?

Yes, Netflix announced that it had renewed Heartbreak High for a second season on October 19, 2022. However, there is no official release date as of now. The first season was released on September 14, 2022.

What Happened in Season 1 of Heartbreak High?

In Season 1, the staff discovers a map graffitied onto a formerly hidden school wall by estranged best friends Amerie and Harper. The so-called "incest map" detailed the various, intersecting sexual exploits of the students of Hartley High and caused an uproar among the student body, especially the students that had their dirty laundry aired out as the pictures of the wall circulated on social media. To appease the parents and the community, performative woke Principal Woodsy (Rachel House) promptly enrolls those whose names were found on the "incest map" into a sex literacy tutorial (referred to as "sluts" by the students) with the English teacher, Jojo (Chika Ikogwe). Amerie accepts the blame for the incident only to be sucker-punched and ostracized by her partner in crime, Harper, and become the school's social pariah. Amerie's fall from the top of the high school social pyramid leads queer outcasts, nonbinary Darren, and his autistic best friend, Quinni, to take Amerie under their wings. Together, the new trio scheme for ways to repair Amerie's reputation and support each other as they fall in love and make mistakes.

What Will Heartbreak High Season 2 Be About?

Season 2 will hopefully pick up where we left our main characters, and many fans are looking forward to seeing what's next for this motley crew of teens. Amerie and Harper's friendship breakup is over, and it's exciting to see the two more supportive towards one another than at each other's necks like they have been for the majority of the first season. In the last episode, what happened on the mysterious night of the music festival was finally revealed. Harper and Amerie had gotten separated in the crowd after Harper threw away their bottle of pills, and Amerie tried to find them. Lost while looking for Harper, Amerie bumped into class clown Spider (Bryn Chapman-Parrish) and spent the rest of the night with him.

Meanwhile, Harper has to fight her way out of a car when Ca$h's drug dealer boss Chook (Tom Wilson), and his friends attempt to sexually assault her. Ca$h, the driver, helps her out by unlocking the car, and she narrowly escapes and runs off into the wilderness to hide. When it's safe, she walks to Amerie's house and knocks on her window, but unbeknownst to her, Amerie is in the middle of hooking up with Spider. Mortified, Amerie doesn't answer Harper's knock and which unfortunately leads Harper to have to go home to her unstable father. The events of that night led her to be fostered by another family for a little while until her father got better. History repeats itself when her father tries to attack her again, but this time, Harper stabs him in self-defense. The truth brings the two best friends back together, but these two are prone to making bad decisions, seeing as, in the finale, they smashed the windows of Chook's car and drove off as it burst into flames. And although he deserved it, fans are on the edge of their seats anticipating the fallout.

Not only that, but even after their failed hook-up, it's clear that poor Spider still has a soft spot for Amerie. Hopefully, we'll see more of their dynamic as well. Speaking of Amerie's love interests, it would also be interesting to see Dusty or Malakai grow more comfortable with his bisexuality and embark on some self-exploration. Fans were also thrilled to see the two indigenous characters, Malakai and Missy (Sherry-Lee Watson), befriend each other, with Missy offering her support to Malakai after his traumatic run-in with the police in Episode 4. Hopefully, we'll see more of their friendship in season 2 and a central storyline for Missy outside of pining after her ex Sasha and standing up for Malakai.

Who Will Be in Heartbreak High Season 2?

So far, the cast has yet to be confirmed, but it's safe to assume that we'll be seeing more of the main cast. None of the main characters except for Ca$h had uncertain futures, but with fans shipping Darren and Ca$h, it seems likely that Ca$h's freedom will be an integral storyline and make him a vital part of season 2. Whether there will be new additions to the cast remains to be seen. As it is, the cast is already a large enough ensemble, but new love interests, friendships, and villains are always welcome in a teen drama to spice things up a bit.

Who Is Making Heartbreak High Season 2?

Hannah Carroll Chapman, Matthew Whittet, Marieke Hardy, Meyne Wyatt, Thomas Wilson-White, Natesha Somasundaram, and Megan Palinkas made up the diverse writer's room behind Season 1. The series producers include Carly Heaton, Sarah Freeman, Jeroen Koopman, Tarik Traidia, Brian Abel, Michael Jenkins, and Palinkas. Simon Ozolins and Drew English were the cinematographers. So far, Fremantle Australia, NewBe, and Netflix have yet to announce changes to the production team.