The Big Picture The new term at Hartley High brings more drama as Amerie faces a sex scandal and a mysterious smear campaign.

Darren struggles with Cash's asexuality while Amerie gets caught in a love triangle with Malakai and Rowan.

Returning favorites and new faces promise chaos, heartbreak, and laughter in Season 2 of Heartbreak High on April 11.

A new term means a new beginning, away from the drama from the previous one. People mature over the break and this is the very thing Amerie (Ayesha Madon) needs. But in Hartley High, no one forgets things. How can the school thrive without some sexual or romantic dramas? Heartbreak High Season 2 trailer promises this as everyone's favorite students return to school, but things are still the same yet different. Consequences of Amerie's sex scandal ripple into the next term as someone new targets her, a race for school captain begins, and hormones are back in overdrive. Any hopes for a normal term go out the window as chaos descends in the school.

The trailer opens with Amerie, Darren (James Majoos), and Quinn (Chloe Hayden) sashaying their way into the school for the second term, but Amerie is apprehensive about where things stand. Quinn and Darren, being her good friends, try to comfort her, but her assessment could not be more right. Everyone gives her weird looks because, with the internet, nothing is forgotten. There is consensus that "Amerie is an a**hole." She is about to find out just how much things have worsened when someone targets her. A mystery assailant launches a smear campaign against Amerie that sex shames her and also sends dead birds. It'd be easy to find the assailant if Amerie's list of enemies wasn't as long as the school's population.

The world doesn't end because Amerie is having trouble. Cash (Will McDonald) is now in prison and Darren plays the dutiful boyfriend and calls him to share updates about life at school. With Cash's revelation that he is asexual, Darren is now trying to avoid sex to meet this new reality, but that's hard when Darren really loves sex and everything around him reminds him of it. Elsewhere, Amerie gets into a bit of a love triangle. She begins a sexually charged situationship with Malakai (Thomas Weatherall) but can't keep her lust for a new student, Rowan (Sam Retcher), in check. A love triangle develops. Spencer (Bryn Chapman Parish) and Ant (Brodie Townsend) also get into new situationships that might not be good for them. The trailer promises a chaotic term filled with laughter, pain, heartbreak and a burning building as the web of interconnections complicates things at Hartley High.

Who Is In 'Heartbreak High' Season 2?

Everyone from Season 1 returns to the "lowest ranking school in the district" for the second term. They include Madon, Hayden, Thomas Weatherall, Majoos, Asher Yasbincek, McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran, Sherry-Lee Watson, Chapman Parish, Josh Heuston, Townsend, Chika Ikogwe and Rachel House. Hartley will see two new faces as Retcher (The Fabelmans) joins the cast as Rowan Callaghan and Kartanya Maynard joins as Zoe Clark.

Heartbreak High Season 2 premieres on April 11 on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.

Heartbreak High Release Date September 14, 2022 Cast Ayesha Madon , James Majoos , Chloe Hayden , Asher Yasbincek Seasons 2

