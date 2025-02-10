One of Netflix’s most popular international dramas, Heartbreak High, is all set to return to small screens for its final season, and fans are so ready! Season 3 of the comedy show was announced on May 9, 2024, with production kicking off later in November. Now, filming has officially wrapped up on the final chapter, as revealed by the streaming giant last week, on Thursday, February 6 on X.

“School's out, SLTs!” Netflix penned. “Production has officially wrapped for the third and final season of HEARTBREAK HIGH." Alongside these exciting words was a video of some of the stars from Season 2 confirming their return in the new season, which will wrap up their character’s storylines as they graduate. The clip begins with James Majoos, who stars as Darren, striking the clapperboard, marking the conclusion of production, and he is joined by the rest of the cast, including Ayesha Madon (Amerie), who says, “And that’s a series wrap on Heartbreak High.”

Based on the video, others set to return in Heartbreak High Season 3 are Chloé Hayden as Quinni, Asher Yasbincek as Harper, Thomas Weatherall as Malakai, Will McDonald as Ca$h, Bryn Chapman Parish as Spider, Bodie Townsend as Ant, Rachel House as Principal Woodsy, Gemma Chua–Tran as Sasha, Shery–Lee Watson as Missy, Chika Ikogwe as Miss Obah and Kartanya Maynard as Zoe.

What Happened in The ‘Heartbreak High’ Season 2 Finale?