The show has garnered critical acclaim and awards, with a diverse ensemble cast led by Ayesha Madon and James Majoos.

Heartbreak High Season 2 ended with a fiery climax, setting the stage for unresolved feelings, new beginnings, and more.

The students of Hartley High will be returning for one last time as Netflix announced the third and final season of Heartbreak High. The Australian coming-of-age comedy-drama ended its previous season on a dramatic note, with one of the main characters leaving the country. So it will be interesting to see how the show's finale will tie it all back together. The news was announced on Netflix's X account (formerly Twitter), with a simple graphic that reads "Heartbreak High. SZN 3 SLTS. The final year." As of writing, details such as plot and release date have yet to be revealed.

Netflix's Heartbreak High is a reboot of the 1994 Australian TV series of the same name and was created by Home and Away writer, Hannah Carroll Chapman. The show has a huge ensemble of cast members, including Ayesha Madon as Amerie, James Majoos as Darren, Chloe Hayden as Quinni, Asher Yasbincek as Harper, Thomas Weatherall as Malakai, Will McDonald as 'Ca$h', and Gemma Chua-Tran as Sasha.

Heartbreak High has found great success since its release. In 2023, it won an International Emmy Award in the Kids: Live-Action category, and was nominated for three Australian Logie Awards categories, including "Most Popular Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie." Season 1 of the show received a perfect 100% average critic score and a high 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, Season 2 was loved by fans, with an average score of 92%, but received a middling 50% from critics.

How Did 'Heartbreak High' Season 2 End?

Heartbreak High Season 2 introduced a new character named Rowan (played by Sam Rechner). Throughout the show, he is Amerie's boyfriend, but he is secretly tormenting her as it is revealed that he is "Bird Psycho" and blames her for his brother's death.

The show also introduced PE teacher Timothy Voss, played by Mad Max star, Angus Sampson. In the final episode, he and a group of male students plotted to burn Hartley High's school field, but accidentally caused a massive fire in the school during its formal.

Voss was arrested and many of the Hartley High students survived the fire, with Rowan and Amerie making amends. Meanwhile, the school's principal, Stacy "Woodsy" Woods (Rachel House) appoints Josephine "JoJo" Obah (Chika Ikogwe) to take over SLT classes, "depending on whether they have any classrooms left." Unfortunately, Malakai left the school before the formal. Before his departure, he left a final letter to Amerie in her locker, which was destroyed in the fire. Season 2's finale also revealed that the two still have feelings for each other, despite breaking up.

As we wait to hear more news about the show's final installment, Heartbreak High Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

